ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: County housing, a building crisis

The recent announcement that the Beaufort Housing Authority and WinnCompanies are planning a public-private partnership to construct 300-plus affordable housing units on 27 acres owned by the authority is very welcome news in a county where available housing—including for sale and for rent—is in extremely short supply. The...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Martha Hancock, 93; service Nov. 27

Martha “Sissy” Hancock, 93, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 27th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 26th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
STACY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21

Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hope Mission to serve Thanksgiving meal

— County families struggling with the rising cost of food will have a place to come for a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Hope Mission of Carteret County Inc., a nonprofit Christian ministry that operates a community kitchen at 1410 Bridges St., will be open to serve turkey and all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Mariners go 2-0 in tri wrestling meet at Southside

CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret wrestling team began its season Wednesday with a tri-meet at Southside. The Mariners won both of their matches, rolling the host 60-6 and getting past Ayden-Grifton by a razor-thin 37-36 score. Carson Sikes at 113 pounds, Josiah Hynes at 145, Nery Resendiz-Garcia at 170,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan sweeps first winter track and field meet of season; West finishes runner-up each time

SWANSBORO — Croatan earned a clean sweep on Wednesday in the 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field season opener. The Cougars scored 164 points in the boys meet to run away with the competition. West Carteret was the runner-up with 98 points, followed by host Swansboro with 86, White Oak with 58, Richlands with 20 and Dixon with 19.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Freedom has failed

When the government, under the auspices of a national health emergency, prohibits the free exercise of your religion, freedom has failed. When the government acts in tandem with the legacy media and social media to censor speech, freedom has failed. When the people petition the government, whether it be local,...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Patriot grapplers go 2-1 in quad meet at Washington

WASHINGTON — West Carteret traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a quad wrestling meet to start the new season. The Patriots went 2-1, beating Washington 48-34, defeating D.H. Conley 51-30 and losing to Bunn 39-36. Five Patriots went 3-0 in the meet, including Conner Craig at 106 pounds, Skyler...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Croatan boys survive late rally in beating Blue Devils 59-56; four Cougars reach double digits in scoring

OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team that started on the floor Friday looked a whole lot different than the one that finished on it last season. The Cougars defeated South Lenoir 48-46 at home in impressive fashion, taking double-digit leads on multiple occasions and surviving a late rally from the visitors that would likely have been their undoing last winter.
NEWPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy