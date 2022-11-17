Read full article on original website
EDITORIAL: County housing, a building crisis
The recent announcement that the Beaufort Housing Authority and WinnCompanies are planning a public-private partnership to construct 300-plus affordable housing units on 27 acres owned by the authority is very welcome news in a county where available housing—including for sale and for rent—is in extremely short supply. The...
Martha Hancock, 93; service Nov. 27
Martha “Sissy” Hancock, 93, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 27th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Ernest Laxton. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 26th, at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 19, 20 & 21
Joseph Patsky, 73, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. David Felton Jr., Beaufort. David Felton Jr., 88, of Beaufort, passed...
Hope Mission to serve Thanksgiving meal
— County families struggling with the rising cost of food will have a place to come for a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday. Hope Mission of Carteret County Inc., a nonprofit Christian ministry that operates a community kitchen at 1410 Bridges St., will be open to serve turkey and all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Mariners go 2-0 in tri wrestling meet at Southside
CHOCOWINITY — The East Carteret wrestling team began its season Wednesday with a tri-meet at Southside. The Mariners won both of their matches, rolling the host 60-6 and getting past Ayden-Grifton by a razor-thin 37-36 score. Carson Sikes at 113 pounds, Josiah Hynes at 145, Nery Resendiz-Garcia at 170,...
Croatan sweeps first winter track and field meet of season; West finishes runner-up each time
SWANSBORO — Croatan earned a clean sweep on Wednesday in the 3A Coastal Conference winter indoor track and field season opener. The Cougars scored 164 points in the boys meet to run away with the competition. West Carteret was the runner-up with 98 points, followed by host Swansboro with 86, White Oak with 58, Richlands with 20 and Dixon with 19.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Freedom has failed
When the government, under the auspices of a national health emergency, prohibits the free exercise of your religion, freedom has failed. When the government acts in tandem with the legacy media and social media to censor speech, freedom has failed. When the people petition the government, whether it be local,...
New/old head coach McBride looks to get Cougars back on track after 1-19 hoops season
OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team will look to hit the reset button this season as former head coach Scott McBride takes over the helm. McBride makes his return as the varsity boys’ head coach after he served in the same role from the 2005-2006 season to 2008-2009.
Patriot grapplers go 2-1 in quad meet at Washington
WASHINGTON — West Carteret traveled to Washington on Wednesday for a quad wrestling meet to start the new season. The Patriots went 2-1, beating Washington 48-34, defeating D.H. Conley 51-30 and losing to Bunn 39-36. Five Patriots went 3-0 in the meet, including Conner Craig at 106 pounds, Skyler...
West boys hope to continue successful run on hardwood after back-to-back regional finalists
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team has been to back-to-back regional finals and won four straight league crowns. Can the Patriots keep those streaks going this season after losing four of five starters?. “I’m not thinking too much about that,” Mark Mansfield said as he enters...
Croatan boys survive late rally in beating Blue Devils 59-56; four Cougars reach double digits in scoring
OCEAN — The Croatan boys basketball team that started on the floor Friday looked a whole lot different than the one that finished on it last season. The Cougars defeated South Lenoir 48-46 at home in impressive fashion, taking double-digit leads on multiple occasions and surviving a late rally from the visitors that would likely have been their undoing last winter.
East aims for fourth straight league title with dynamic backcourt duo Baker, Matheka returning
BEAUFORT — The Mariners hope continuity will be key to a fourth straight league title. The East Carteret boys basketball team brings back the dynamic backcourt duo of Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka from a team that went 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference. “They’re the best backcourt...
