Driving north on 127, you finally get to Clare County and pass by that huge rest area/picnic stop that sits in the median (it's called the "Michigan Welcome Center", yet it's in the middle of the state. If you're welcoming out-of-state visitors, shouldn't it be at the state line? Just sayin'...). Once you're past this, you start noticing all the signs for Harrison...but have you ever veered off the road and gone thru that town?

CLARE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO