ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Rift in Kansas GOP boils over after loss in governor's race

By JOHN HANNA AP Political Party
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkyEp_0jEog40J00

A push by top Republicans in Kansas to punish party officials who backed an independent candidate for governor is shining a spotlight on an internal rift that could hinder GOP leaders' efforts to steer the state to the right over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's objections.

Many Republicans blame independent state Sen. Dennis Pyle's campaign for Kelly's narrow reelection victory Nov. 8 over three-term Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt. But five hard-right lawmakers said in a Facebook statement this week that GOP “establishment manipulations” were the culprit and denounced the state party's chair.

While Republicans nationally are unsettled by ex-President Donald Trump's bid to win back the White House in 2024, the Kansas conflict boiled over because state GOP Chair Mike Kuckelman convened the party's Loyalty Committee the day after the election . The committee enforces a party ban on its officials supporting non-Republicans.

“Kuckelman and the Republican establishment, we are done with you," the lawmakers concluded in a posting on the Facebook page of state Sen. Mark Steffen, a south-central Kansas Republican.

Kuckelman, a Kansas City area attorney, plans to retire as chair in February, when his two-year term ends. Three of the statement's signers said they plan to remain Republicans, while two others did not respond to emails seeking comment.

“I fix problems. I do not run from them," Steffen said in an email Thursday. "As such, it is Republican Christian values that I adhere to and advance. Values that build great societies.”

Kelly won reelection with a little less than 50% of the vote and faces GOP legislative supermajorities that can override her vetoes — if Republicans remain unified.

The party's Loyalty Committee this week stripped about 40 officials of party decision-making posts such as voting-precinct committee spots. However, Kuckelman said Thursday that the sanctions have been suspended to give those officials a chance to have appeals heard by the state party's larger executive committee.

The hard right remained skeptical of Schmidt despite his conservative record as attorney general. He was an aide to moderate Republican U.S. senators early and served as Kansas Senate majority leader with a moderate Senate president before being elected attorney general in 2010.

Pyle also was among the Legislature’s most conservative Republicans before leaving the GOP to run for governor. Kuckelman and other GOP leaders contend Pyle took votes from Schmidt and decreased Republican turnout by making conservatives less enthusiastic about him.

“That election was a perfect example of how divided houses fall,” said Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita Republican.

The GOP dissenters argue that the state party establishment ignored conservatives' misgivings and improperly treated Schmidt as the Republican nominee well ahead of the August primary. Pyle has called Schmidt a weak candidate.

“I plan to remain a principled Republican that honors the will of the People and respects the Republican Party platform,” said another dissenter, central Kansas state Sen. Alicia Straub.

Kuckelman saw the lawmakers statement as an attempt to tamp down the widespread Republican anger over support for Pyle.

“What they’re doing is trying to dig themselves out of a hole that they’ve placed themselves in,” Kuckelman said.

Pyle, Steffen and Straub already had been stripped of most Senate committee assignments by Masterson in February in a fight over redistricting. Senate rules forced Pyle to surrender his last remaining assignment when he registered as an unaffiliated voter in June.

Masterson told reporters this week that he hasn't decided whether to punish Steffen and Straub further. Kuckelman acknowledged that the Loyalty Committee can't touch elected lawmakers like them who don't hold party positions.

And while three Kansas House members signed the statement, Rep. Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican who's expected to become House speaker in January, said he doesn't plan to punish the two who were reelected. Hawkins said removing people from committees would mean others would have to "take up the slack.”

One of the House members, southwestern Kansas Rep. Tatum Lee, who lost a primary race when she was drawn into a district with another GOP incumbent, said in an email: “The statement I signed on to earlier in the week is to put on notice the traitors in our midst that our values nor our vote are for sale and that any cheap imitation or perversion of our platform is a slap in the face to Liberty.”

———

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Comments / 32

Tell me another one
3d ago

Welp..that's what the rhinos do ..fight..gripe..get revenge...nothing gets done to help the American people. We have had enough.

Reply(6)
27
Janet Moore
3d ago

My party never looked worse. Until you can put up say an Eisenhower Republican, I will remain Independent and vote accross party lines.

Reply(2)
12
Jason
3d ago

Their rule is Republicans can't back an independent no matter how flawed they feel their party guy is? Sounds like a cult and less of a political party

Reply(4)
12
Related
The Associated Press

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District too close to call. AP will await the results of a potential recount to call the race. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Democrat Adam Frisch by 0.16 percentage points, or 551 votes out of nearly 327,000 votes counted. A margin that small qualifies for an automatic recount under Colorado law, in a race that has garnered national attention as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after clinching a narrow majority Wednesday night. As counties finalized unofficial results on Thursday, Boebert’s already slim lead was cut in half. All but one of the 27 counties in the district had reported final results by Thursday evening. Otero County plans to finalize its numbers on Friday.
COLORADO STATE
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races

PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Congressional District 3 race between Boebert and Frisch headed for recount

The race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Congressional District 3 is headed for a recount and it could be another three weeks before we know the final result.For more than a week, an army of campaign volunteers and party operatives have been chasing down a few hundred ballots that would decide the candidates' fate in a district that spans 29 counties in southern Colorado. Some ballots were missing signatures or had signatures that didn't match voter records while others were ballots used by people whose eligibility was in question.Those ballots and outstanding military and...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Democrats Win Enough for Narrow Pennsylvania House Majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday to concede in the Arizona Senate race, joining other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, however, had not conceded a day after The Associated Press called the race for Democrat Katie Hobbs. “There were obviously a lot of problems with this election, but there is no path forward,” Masters wrote in a statement he posted to Twitter. He did not specify the problems, but has previously complained about long lines at polling places and a problem with ballot printers at about a third of the vote centers in Maricopa County, which includes metro Phoenix. Masters said “Republicans are the underdogs now,” saying he attracted millions in opposition spending by antagonizing Democrats, the media, big tech firms and “woke corporations.” Republicans need to rethink the way they run campaigns, he said.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Unsettled California races could tip US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

912K+
Followers
193K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy