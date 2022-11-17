DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos aren’t finding any answers in the locker room at halftime. After wasting an 84-yard drive heading into the break Sunday when Maxx Crosby blocked a field-goal attempt one play after punching the ball from Melvin Gordon’s arms at the goal line, the Broncos went scoreless in the third quarter for the seventh time this season. They’ve only managed one touchdown, one field goal and a safety in the third quarter all season. Their latest third-quarter goose egg led to a comeback by the Las Vegas Raiders who won it 22-16 in overtime, sweeping the Broncos (3-7) for the third straight year.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 MINUTES AGO