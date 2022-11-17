ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Broncos aren't making necessary halftime adjustments

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos aren’t finding any answers in the locker room at halftime. After wasting an 84-yard drive heading into the break Sunday when Maxx Crosby blocked a field-goal attempt one play after punching the ball from Melvin Gordon’s arms at the goal line, the Broncos went scoreless in the third quarter for the seventh time this season. They’ve only managed one touchdown, one field goal and a safety in the third quarter all season. Their latest third-quarter goose egg led to a comeback by the Las Vegas Raiders who won it 22-16 in overtime, sweeping the Broncos (3-7) for the third straight year.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player

Anyone tuning into ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” witnessed an uncomfortable but entertaining debate between analysts Booger McFarland and Steve Young. The topic: New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. There wouldn’t seem to be much to debate there, as everyone agrees the former BYU quarterback had a terrible game in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Afterward, when a Read more... The post NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy