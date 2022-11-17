ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Nigerian soldier kills aid worker, injures UN helicopter pilot

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A Nigerian soldier shot and wounded a United Nations helicopter co-pilot on Thursday before going on to kill a humanitarian worker and a fellow soldier at a military base in northeastern Nigeria, the army and a witness said.

The Nigerian Army said in a statement that one of its members shot and injured a helicopter co-pilot from the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in the north east, where the military is battling an Islamist insurgency.

Army spokesman for the anti-insurgency operation Samson Nantip Zhakom said the unnamed soldier went on to shoot and kill a worker from one of the organisations providing humanitarian support in the region, before turning on a fellow soldier.

"Own troops on the ground immediately neutralized the errant personnel," said Zhakom, adding that the injured co-pilot had been stabilized at a hospital.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the attack but Zhakom said investigations were under way.

UNHAS provides transport to humanitarian workers who travel to and from Maiduguri city, the capital of Borno state, which is the epicentre of the Islamist insurgency.

A witness told Reuters that the soldier approached a UNHAS helicopter inside a military base in Damboa and opened fire at the co-pilot as he tried to escape. He then turned and fired at some humanitarian workers who wanted to board the helicopter.

The UNHAS said it had cancelled all helicopter mission to and from the field until further notice.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factory fire kills 36 in Chinese city of Anyang; two people missing

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A fire at a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang in Henan province has killed 36 people, with two others injured, state media reported on Tuesday. The fire broke out at Kaixinda Trading Co Ltd in the Wenfeng District, or "High-tech Zone", in Anyang City, the report said.
Reuters

Iran leader says 'enemies' may target workers as protests rage

DUBAI (Reuters) - Protests raged on at Iranian universities and in some cities on Saturday as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the country’s “enemies” may try to mobilise workers after failing to topple the Islamic government in more than two months of unrest.
Reuters

Yemen's Houthis attack al-Dhabba oil terminal, force ship to leave

ADEN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthis attacked al-Dhabba oil terminal in Hadhramaut province on Monday, the group and Yemen's internationally recognised government said. The Iran-aligned Houthis fired a projectile from a drone that landed at the entrance of the terminal, which is located in the town of al-Shihr, two workers at the terminal told Reuters.
Reuters

Decorated U.S. Army vet one of two men who took down Colorado shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov 21 (Reuters) - Amid the blood and chaos of a mass shooting in a Colorado LGTBQ club, two men emerged from the crowd to subdue the gunman. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers identified the "two heroes" as Rich Fierro and Thomas James. Suthers told a news conference on Monday they "saved a lot of lives" at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Reuters

Canada's spy agency investigating Iranian death threats

OTTAWA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada's spy agency is investigating reports from people who are living in the country who have received "credible" death threats from Iran, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said in a statement.
Reuters

Reuters

649K+
Followers
364K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy