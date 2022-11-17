Nov. 21—A West Odessa couple has been arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the death of an 8-year-old boy, who authorities say was strangled to death. According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, dispatchers received a call on Nov. 5 about an unresponsive child from the 2000 block of North Huntington Avenue and when deputies arrived, they found firefighters performing life-saving measures on Arturo Francisco Coca.

