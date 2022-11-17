CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO