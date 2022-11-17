Read full article on original website
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Paige has a lot of personality for that forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.
WKRC
2 hospitalized after house fire in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire in Evanston Sunday afternoon. Officials say that a fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. Lincoln Avenue Sunday. The fire was knocked down after 60 firefighters came to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke...
WKRC
Documentary released to honor those who died in traffic accidents, discuss change
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Across the nation and at home, reckless drivers and dangerous roads are killing people. Already this year, more than thirty people have died on Cincinnati roads. On Sunday, those people were honored just before a special screening of a new film about street safety. Cincinnati City...
WKRC
Man dies after crash in Westwood Sunday morning
FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after police said he crashed a car Sunday morning. Police said the victim was driving east on Harrison Avenue in Westwood when he lost control and crashed into a tree near Sarvis Court around 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WKRC
Dozens brave the cold to participate in annual Straight Street Hill Climb
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people took on quite the challenge Sunday morning in the middle of cold temperatures: the Straight Street Hill Climb. The event has been going on for 46 years and challenges people to make their way up one of the city’s steepest inclines. It’s traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Second-annual beer and fowling festival held in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Beer, Booze and Bonks Festival took over the Fowling Warehouse in Oakley this weekend. The event combines the game of fowling, which is bowling with a football, with beer from local breweries. The organizers of the event say it's very curated. They choose their favorite local breweries and asked them to make their most popular beer.
WKRC
Local art show raises money for nonprofits with holiday show
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show raised money for local non-profits with a special holiday show. The event brought out many local pop-up shops to the RSVP Event Center off Wards Corner Road in Loveland. Artists sold all kinds of unique items, including fiber art, jewelry...
WKRC
Kitchen fire causes heavy damage to Blue Ash home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people have been displaced after a fire in Blue Ash Saturday morning. The Blue Ash Fire Department says flames broke out in the kitchen of a home on Ridgecrest Lane around 11 a.m. Three people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out.
WKRC
Beauty of Black culture takes center stage at AfroSwag Show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The beauty of Black culture took center stage Saturday. The AfroSwag Show at the Duke Energy Convention Center focused on natural hair styles, fashion, and art. Some of Cincinnati's top natural hair stylists showed off unique ways to incorporate twists, braids, and locs. Fashion designers also gave...
WKRC
Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
WKRC
YWCA Hamilton to move to brand-new campus, help more victims
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - YWCA of Hamilton celebrates a big move to it brand-new building. The new facility is increasing its capacity to support victims of domestic violence and those experiencing chronic homelessness. ”We’ve been in existence since 1900. But this is a transformational moment,” said Wendy Waters-Connell, CEO of...
WKRC
Goshen Strong: 4 months later, community still recovering from devastating tornado
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It’s been about four months since a powerful EF-2 tornado struck Goshen Township. Many families faced extensive damage to their homes and businesses, along with schools, and even a fire station being torn apart. “We are watertight, but we still have a lot of...
WKRC
Findlay Market to be open on Monday for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Findlay Market is typically closed on Mondays, but because it's Thanksgiving week, you'll be able to shop at the market Nov. 21. Hours Monday are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many of the shops will have turkeys and sides available for purchase. Eckerlin Meats has...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WKRC
3 men accused of firing dozens of shots at mobile home over text appear in court
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Three men were back in court in connection to shots fired into a home at a Goshen Township mobile home park. Joshua Marks, 19, from Fairfield; Vinay Julious, 19, from Monroe; and Daniel Colegate, 18, from Loveland appeared during a preliminary hearing in Clermont County Monday.
WKRC
Police investigating after man found shot to death in Roselawn
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning. Officers found 41-year-old Thomas Duncan shot to death outside of a residence on Glen Orchard Lane in Roselawn just before 5 a.m. Family members present at the scene claim Duncan was at a club about an hour before the shooting.
WKRC
Wanted suspect leads police on a chase that ends in a crash in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man wanted on outstanding warrants led officers on a police chase, according to Bethel Police. Officers spotted Austin Burdine driving near Starling Road and Plane Street at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said they tried to pull Burdine over but he took off. Bethel...
WKRC
Talawanda schools shut down due to illness, shortage of substitutes
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Talawanda Schools are expected to be shut down Monday and Tuesday. The school district says too many staff and students were sick with the flu. The district also says it is also dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers.
