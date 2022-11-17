ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
MILFORD, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Paige has a lot of personality for that forever home

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Looking for a new friend? Look no further than Black Friday at Cincinnati Animal Care shelter in Northside. You can adopt dogs like Paige, or any animal over six-months-old, for $9.99. Paige a staff, volunteer and foster favorite. She is a sweet girl with a lot of personality but she may be best in a home where she's the only pet.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 hospitalized after house fire in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were hospitalized after a fire in Evanston Sunday afternoon. Officials say that a fire broke out at around 2:00 p.m. Lincoln Avenue Sunday. The fire was knocked down after 60 firefighters came to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man dies after crash in Westwood Sunday morning

FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after police said he crashed a car Sunday morning. Police said the victim was driving east on Harrison Avenue in Westwood when he lost control and crashed into a tree near Sarvis Court around 2 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dozens brave the cold to participate in annual Straight Street Hill Climb

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of people took on quite the challenge Sunday morning in the middle of cold temperatures: the Straight Street Hill Climb. The event has been going on for 46 years and challenges people to make their way up one of the city’s steepest inclines. It’s traditionally held the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Second-annual beer and fowling festival held in Oakley

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Beer, Booze and Bonks Festival took over the Fowling Warehouse in Oakley this weekend. The event combines the game of fowling, which is bowling with a football, with beer from local breweries. The organizers of the event say it's very curated. They choose their favorite local breweries and asked them to make their most popular beer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local art show raises money for nonprofits with holiday show

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show raised money for local non-profits with a special holiday show. The event brought out many local pop-up shops to the RSVP Event Center off Wards Corner Road in Loveland. Artists sold all kinds of unique items, including fiber art, jewelry...
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Kitchen fire causes heavy damage to Blue Ash home

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people have been displaced after a fire in Blue Ash Saturday morning. The Blue Ash Fire Department says flames broke out in the kitchen of a home on Ridgecrest Lane around 11 a.m. Three people were inside the home when the fire started but were able to get out.
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Beauty of Black culture takes center stage at AfroSwag Show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The beauty of Black culture took center stage Saturday. The AfroSwag Show at the Duke Energy Convention Center focused on natural hair styles, fashion, and art. Some of Cincinnati's top natural hair stylists showed off unique ways to incorporate twists, braids, and locs. Fashion designers also gave...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Books by the Banks returns after 2-year hiatus

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Books by the Banks returned to the Duke Energy Center Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The highlight of the event was a chance to meet authors personally, as well as buy their books. There were also story times and other activities for kids.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

YWCA Hamilton to move to brand-new campus, help more victims

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - YWCA of Hamilton celebrates a big move to it brand-new building. The new facility is increasing its capacity to support victims of domestic violence and those experiencing chronic homelessness. ”We’ve been in existence since 1900. But this is a transformational moment,” said Wendy Waters-Connell, CEO of...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after man found shot to death in Roselawn

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning. Officers found 41-year-old Thomas Duncan shot to death outside of a residence on Glen Orchard Lane in Roselawn just before 5 a.m. Family members present at the scene claim Duncan was at a club about an hour before the shooting.
CINCINNATI, OH

