Tucson, AZ

Dreamer considering enrollment at UArizona with passing of Prop 308

By Denelle Confair
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Dreamers ( DACA recipients ) in Arizona are taking a win from the 2022 midterm election. Proposition 308 is projected to pass, which would allow dreamers to pay in-state tuition.

This move has one dreamer raised in Tucson reconsidering his schooling and thinking about enrolling at the University of Arizona.

Fernando Contreras moved from Mexico to Tucson when he was just 12 years old. His dream is to become a doctor.

He's currently taking college classes in Phoenix at a private college because they don't charge him out of state tuition. With the passing of Prop 308, he's thinking of moving back to the Old Pueblo.

"For me, my plans have definitely changed a little bit and this gives me more options," Contreras said. "Now I can go to NAU and like, apply for whatever medical school and... U of A, which is the priority, the one that I wanted to go."

He's not alone. Out-of-state tuition costs have made it a hurdle for dreamers like him trying to pursue an education.

"My sister, she wanted to go to college, and she couldn't afford $5,000 per semester, which is a lot of money compared to $2,000 that a citizen gets," Contreras said. "So, my sister decided to take a break from school. And I was wondering, if my sister did that, what other students wouldn't do the same thing?"

Back in 2006, Prop 300 made it so that non-citizens would pay out-of-state tuition. Prop 308 repeals this and allows non-citizens living in Arizona for at least two years to pay in-state tuition like other in-state residents.

"I especially think that more dreamers will go to college and I think that more students will have the ability to pursue the careers that they want," Contreras said.

While there's no telling if college enrollment will go up with Prop 308, Pima Community College did see enrollment of dreamers drop after they started implementing out-of-state tuition.

Once Prop 308 is certified in December, it's expected to go into effect in January.

Denelle Confair is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9 . It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good. Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.confair@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , and Twitter .

