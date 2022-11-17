ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 9.7% to $0.77 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. CarLotz LOTZ shares moved upwards by 4.55% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.23% to $0.31. The market value...
What's Going On With Urban Outfitters Stock During Monday's After-Hours Session

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN shares are trading marginally higher by 1.25% to $25.85 during Monday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 42 cents. The company reported...
After-Hours Alert: Why Zoom Video Stock Is Sinking

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: Zoom said third-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which narrowly beat average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said...
Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.55% over the past 24 hours to $16,000.30, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $16,641.89 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Where Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
What's Going On With Amazon Stock?

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares are trading lower Monday. The stock has been trying to find support for most of the month since plunging on its third-quarter results at the end of October. What Happened: Amazon's market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark this month for the first time since...
Earnings Preview: PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital PAGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagSeguro Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PagSeguro Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Arista Networks

Over the past 3 months, 15 analysts have published their opinion on Arista Networks ANET stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
TDCX's Earnings: A Preview

TDCX TDCX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TDCX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. TDCX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Expert Ratings for AMETEK

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on AMETEK AME stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What Does AGNC Investment's Debt Look Like?

Shares of AGNC Investment's Inc. AGNC moved lower by 26.58% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt AGNC Investment's has. AGNC Investment's Debt. Based on AGNC Investment's's financial statement as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Regency Centers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Regency Centers REG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts

GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Proto Labs Boosts Stock Buyback By $50M

Proto Labs Inc PRLB said its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect. The increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since...
Analyst Ratings for Synchrony Finl

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Synchrony Finl SYF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Synchrony Finl. The company has an average price target of $39.78 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $31.00.
