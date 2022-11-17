Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox47.com
Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging multiple environmental violations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is accusing Didion of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County. The facilities, the DOJ claims, are a “major source” of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces re-election bid
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, taking over for Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only...
Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in...
DNR announces pilot program to make state park and forest admission free with library card
EDGERTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on Nov. 1, allows library card holders TO check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes...
Dane County Farmers' Market holiday market comes to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market ended its season on Capitol Square last week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have more events planned. Saturday marked the return of the indoor Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace. Over 60 vendors were set up, giving shoppers a chance to find locally-sourced foods and other goods.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office charges suspects in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property.
Dane County Board approves $750K for opioid overdose prevention
MADISON, Wis. – The Dane County Board on Thursday approved a new $750,000 initiative to fight the opioid epidemic. The Harm Reduction and Prevention Act outlines several specific things Dane County executives hope will reduce the number of opioid-related deaths, which have been steadily rising since 2016. It includes...
Badgers stage comeback to secure bowl eligibility for 21st straight season
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Badgers are going bowling. Wisconsin mounted a second-half comeback on Saturday to take down Nebraska, 15-14, in Lincoln. Both teams traded punches in the first quarter but found little success. The Badgers were able to string together a 10-play drive near the end of the quarter but stalled out just past midfield.
