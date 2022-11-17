'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later

Read full article on original website
Jeremy Roberson
2d ago
My dad James Sharpe was one of the people arrested in this raid. If I would've known this I would've pressed the issue to get what was due to him
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Related
11-year-old Hailey Brooks killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade, multiple sources confirm to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned 11-year-old Hailey Brooks died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and killed by an...
'Though hate may have taken your life, love has sustained your memory': UNC unveils memorial of man stabbed, killed on campus in the 70's
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — 22-year-old James Lewis Cates Junior was attending a party on UNC's campus on November 21, 1970. A fight broke out outside the student union around the pit. "It went on for a handful of minutes," said Independent journalist Mike Ogle. "It ended when Mr. Cates...
Driver charged in death of young performer at Raleigh Parade has history of vehicle violations
Witnesses said they heard the driver, Landen Glass, yelling out of his window that he had lost control of the truck and he couldn't stop it.
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!
“My son was sexually assaulted at approximately 5 p.m. and the alert didn’t go out for five hours,” She said. “You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened.”
Driver of truck that hit girl in NC parade released on bond
RALEIGH, N.C. — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.
HBCU files complaint seeking review of bus search
RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina announced Monday that it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has...
Missing driver: I-40 ramp closes as police investigate near Chapel Hill Road in Cary
Police are searching for the driver involved in a single-car wreck in Cary after the vehicle overturned on an exit ramp, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
Join WRAL as we light towers in Raleigh, Durham and Rocky Mount
At 7 p.m. on Nov. 30 the tradition is tripled. WRAL will light towers at WRAL's Western Boulevard studios, on American Tobacco Campus in Durham and at Rocky Mount Mills.
Raleigh bar owner calls for stricter gun laws after mass shooting kills 5 at Colorado nightclub
"We at Equality NC commit to protecting our communities from hate, today and every day, in honor of those whom we've lost."
cbs17
Fire forces evacuation of Raleigh hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 30 people were evacuated from a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh after a fire broke out Sunday night, officials said. The blaze was reported just after 9:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 3912 Arrow Drive, which is off Glenwood Avenue at the Interstate 440 interchange.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
No one injured from fire at Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn
RALEIGH, N.C. — There was a fire Sunday night on the fifth floor of the Raleigh Hilton Garden Inn. The sprinkler system helped to contain the fire at 3912 Arrow Drive until the Raleigh Fire Department arrived to extinguish it. About 60 firefighters responded and had the fire under control quickly.
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
1 killed in shooting on South Pearson Street in Greensboro, 18-year-old charged with murder: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting that left one person dead, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of South Pearson Street and Ross Avenue at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 11. At the scene, officers found a single victim, Nicholas […]
cbs17
Shaw University to announce ‘next steps’ in SC bus search despite explanation and body-cam video release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter. The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings...
cbs17
Do you know him? Durham County deputies asking public to help identify thief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies say they are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on camera stealing. Deputies said the man was caught on security video Wednesday stealing items from behind a home on the 2300 block of Umstead Road. They provided...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man beaten in a Georgia jail now imprisoned in Guilford County
Jarrett Hobbs was first arrested for driving without a license and drug possession. His attorneys said the beating was unwarranted.
cbs17
Durham shootings down, but homicides are up
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Overall shootings in Durham are down compared to last year, but the number of people killed has remained the same, according to the latest data from the Durham Police Department. According to DPD, 35 people were shot and killed in Durham through November 5 of...
