Nancy Gearhart Flinchum, age 77, of Pilot died, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on December 18, 1944, to the late John Russell and Nanola McGuiness Gearhart. She is also preceded in death by her son, Russell Ross Flinchum; brother-in-law, William Lee Bond, Jr.; and nephew-in-law, James Wimmer.

PILOT, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO