Newport, VA

Elliott, Barbara Clark

Barbara Clark Elliott, born August 29, 1933, passed away Friday November 18, 2022. She was reunited with her husband and true love Bobbie Joe “BJ” Elliott. Barbara and BJ were married September 15, 1951, in Prices Fork, VA. Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her son Robert...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Weeks, Charlie Bascom

Charlie Bascom Weeks, age 79, of Blacksburg died, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Heritage Hall – Blacksburg. He was born in Russell County, Virginia on June 19, 1943, to the late Dewey and Artie Kegley Weeks. He is survived by his wife, Frances Cupp Weeks; brother-in-law, Everett Scott Cupp...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Flinchum, Nancy Gearhart

Nancy Gearhart Flinchum, age 77, of Pilot died, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va. on December 18, 1944, to the late John Russell and Nanola McGuiness Gearhart. She is also preceded in death by her son, Russell Ross Flinchum; brother-in-law, William Lee Bond, Jr.; and nephew-in-law, James Wimmer.
PILOT, VA
Lucas, Genevieve Moore

Genevieve Sue Moore Lucas, 85, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jennings Lucas; parents, Paul Cecil Moore and Margaret Ann Lowe Willey; step-dad, Doug Willey; son, Timothy Lucas; daughter, Teri Lopez; and her brother, Doug “Jr.” Willey.
RADFORD, VA
Ousley, Rhondie Dean

Children- Kayla Bethany (Evan) Kibler-Hiwassee. Grandchildren-Chloe Ousley,Colby Kibler, Joseph Kibler, Riddick Ousley and Serenity Ousley. Sisters-Kendy Ousley-Hiwassee, & Kathie (David) DeCosta- Dublin. Brother-Charlie E. Ousley, Jr and Eric Wester- Dublin. Father-in-law- Wayne Jarrells-Hiwassee. Special Sister-in-law- Tracy (Carl) Williams-Hiwassee. Many Nieces and Nephews. Best Friend- Walter Jack Quesenberry. Funeral services will...
HIWASSEE, VA

