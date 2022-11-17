ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 9.7% to $0.77 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. CarLotz LOTZ shares moved upwards by 4.55% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.23% to $0.31. The market value...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Urban Outfitters Stock During Monday's After-Hours Session

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN shares are trading marginally higher by 1.25% to $25.85 during Monday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 42 cents. The company reported...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for American Express

Analysts have provided the following ratings for American Express AXP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for American Express. The company has an average price target of $157.6 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $128.00.
Benzinga

A Look Into Dow's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Dow's Inc. DOW moved lower by 12.36%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Dow's has. According to the Dow's's most recent financial statement as reported on October 21, 2022, total debt is at $13.47 billion, with $12.92 billion in long-term debt and $549.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $2.22 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $11.25 billion.
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Zoom Video Stock Is Sinking

Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: Zoom said third-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which narrowly beat average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said...
Benzinga

Where Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

TDCX's Earnings: A Preview

TDCX TDCX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TDCX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. TDCX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Benzinga

BNB Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

BNB's BNB/USD price has decreased 5.69% over the past 24 hours to $254.24, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -8.0%, moving from $277.67 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for BNB over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage EXR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Extra Space Storage. The company has an average price target of $171.75 with a high of $196.00 and a low of $150.00.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital PAGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagSeguro Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PagSeguro Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Synchrony Finl

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Synchrony Finl SYF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Synchrony Finl. The company has an average price target of $39.78 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $31.00.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Amazon Stock?

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares are trading lower Monday. The stock has been trying to find support for most of the month since plunging on its third-quarter results at the end of October. What Happened: Amazon's market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark this month for the first time since...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for AMETEK

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on AMETEK AME stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Home Point Capital

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Home Point Capital HMPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Sotera Health Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?

Sotera Health Company SHC shares are trading higher Monday after a Cook County jury ruled in favor of the company in a cancer case involving a woman's proximity to one of the company's plants. What To Know: According to a local report, a Cook County jury has ruled that Sotera...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy