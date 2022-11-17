ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL moves Bills-Browns game to Detroit due to expected snowstorm in Buffalo

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The NFL has moved Sunday's game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns out of the Buffalo area because of an impending snowstorm and to Detroit, the league announced Thursday.

The game had been scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, but weather forecasters say the Buffalo area could get up to six feet of snow, prompting New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency that started Thursday morning.

Instead, the contest will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, as the Lions will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on the New York Giants this Sunday. The Bills-Browns contest will still take place at 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL IN THE SNOW: Here are the NFL's most famous snow games

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

The Bills could also stay in Detroit next week as they take on the Lions in the first game of the league's tripleheader on Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NOin_0jEoe0Xp00
Snow covers the field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 2, 2022. Adrian Kraus, AP

The last time the Bills had to move a game due to weather was in November 2014, when a game against the New York Jets was moved to Detroit and played on a Monday night after the Buffalo area received more than six feet of snow.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL moves Bills-Browns game to Detroit due to expected snowstorm in Buffalo

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. plans to visit Cowboys, Giants

Before the season opener between the Bills and Rams, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joked that maybe he’d sign with the winner of the game. As the Giants and Cowboys prepare to play in four days, maybe OBJ will make a similar observation. NFL Media reports that Beckham plans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Day

Sun make it official, hire Stephanie White as head coach

Stephanie White was an assistant coach for the Indiana Fever when it pulled off the biggest upset in WNBA Finals history, knocking off the then-defending champion Minnesota Lynx in 2012. Indiana won the title by using its toughness and maximum effort to overcome a key injury to starter Katie Douglas,...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

684K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy