Binance CEO Takes Aim At Fallen Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried After Viewing FTX's Books: 'It's Clear That He Lied'

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
SoFi Stock Crumbles On Crypto Concerns: What's Going On?
SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading lower Monday after lawmakers sent a letter to the Federal Reserve urging officials to review SoFi’s crypto trading activities. What To Know: Sen. Sherrod Brown, Chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and several committee members sent letters to the Fed highlighting the risk to consumers when banks trade volatile crypto assets. The committee members also warned that SoFi’s crypto trading may be in violation of regulatory requirements.
Carl Icahn Was Buying Twitter Shares Before Musk's Big News, Now He Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks
Carl Icahn became known as the “corporate raider” in the 1980s, after profiting from the hostile takeover and asset stripping of Trans World Airlines. Icahn is the founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises IEP, which is run by the investment subsidiary Icahn Capital LP. Icahn Capital was...
Examiner Says Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Failed Control Set Ups To Track Customer Funds
The Independent examiner appointed for Celsius Network LLC's chapter 11 case said that the company failed to set up proper accounting and operational controls. The examiner found that Celsius hadn't developed a separate infrastructure for the custody program, which it started offering in April. Celsius had to transfer funds from...
Three US Senators Urge Fidelity Investments To End BTC Exposure On Retirement Plans
Three senators contacted Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson to ask her to please reconsider the addition of Bitcoin BTC/USD exposure to retirement plans. What Happened: Sens. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.) and Tina Smith, (D-Minn.), according to The Block, signed the letter that stated: "We strongly urge Fidelity Investments to reconsider its decision to allow 401(k) plan sponsors to expose plan participants to Bitcoin."
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin: Here's What It Means For The Markets
"We have a dictator who's losing and typically that doesn't end well," Paul Tudor Jones says. "If all of a sudden he was gone tomorrow ... you'd have this massive rally in risk," Jones says. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has warned that the U.S. economy is likely...
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
House Member That Lobbied For PPP Loans In Gaming Just Sold 2 Dividend Stocks
Representative Lee has reported the sale of between $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of a joint ownership stake in KB Home. Congresswoman Lee has served as the U.S. representative for Nevada's 3rd congressional district since 2019. Nevada Democrat Susie Lee sent a letter in April 2020 to the heads of...
Trump Snubs Elon Musk's Invite, Bog Iger Back As Boss, Biden Not Favored For Rerun And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Even as the market meanders to a seasonally slow period, there was no dearth of news flow over the weekend. The spotlight was on Twitter’s reinstatements of several banned personalities and discussions regarding the near-term market outlook, while the news on the FTX controversy tapered off. Here's a recap...
Cardano Will Launch USDA — Its U.S. Dollar-Backed, Regulated Stablecoin — In Early 2023
Emurgo, the official commercial arm and founding entity of the Cardano ADA/USD, recently announced the launching of the first fully fiat, regulatory compliance stablecoin in the Cardano ecosystem. The USDA USDA/USD will be in compliance with regulations thanks to cooperation with an unnamed U.S.-based financial services company that will act...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Genesis Could Go Bankrupt Without Financing
Genesis is struggling to acquire new capital for its lending section, according to Bloomberg, and has warned potential investors that if attempts fail, it may have to declare bankruptcy. “We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently,” a representative for Genesis said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is to...
Crypto Whale Just Moved $112M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Bitfinex
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $112,401,787 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Desantis Calls Trump 'A Moron Who Has No Business Running For President,' Former Staffers Say: Report
Trump and DeSantis have been slinging insults against each other behind-closed-doors. While DeSantis has called Trump a "moron," Trump has referred to DeSantis and "fat" and "phony." The off-camera insult-flinging between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump is intensifying as the two prepare to potentially square off...
MongoDB Analysts See Upside Over Long-Term, Thanks To Fast-Growing Database Market
Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded MongoDB, Inc MDB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $368 to $215. With a $68 billion addressable opportunity in the operational database market, a strong track record of market share gains, and a competent and experienced management team, MongoDB remains one of Singh’s favorite long-term growth stories in software.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Are Losing Money At A Historic Pace
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD investors are underwater as the waves of FTX's fall continue to roll across the cryptocurrency markets. What Happened: Data shared by cryptocurrency on-chain analytics firm Glassnode showed the seven-day average of the number of Ethereum addresses in loss just reached an all-time high of 46,305,768.
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened...
