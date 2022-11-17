ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Binance CEO Takes Aim At Fallen Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried After Viewing FTX's Books: 'It's Clear That He Lied'

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

SoFi Stock Crumbles On Crypto Concerns: What's Going On?

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading lower Monday after lawmakers sent a letter to the Federal Reserve urging officials to review SoFi’s crypto trading activities. What To Know: Sen. Sherrod Brown, Chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and several committee members sent letters to the Fed highlighting the risk to consumers when banks trade volatile crypto assets. The committee members also warned that SoFi’s crypto trading may be in violation of regulatory requirements.
Benzinga

Three US Senators Urge Fidelity Investments To End BTC Exposure On Retirement Plans

Three senators contacted Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson to ask her to please reconsider the addition of Bitcoin BTC/USD exposure to retirement plans. What Happened: Sens. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.) and Tina Smith, (D-Minn.), according to The Block, signed the letter that stated: "We strongly urge Fidelity Investments to reconsider its decision to allow 401(k) plan sponsors to expose plan participants to Bitcoin."
Benzinga

Genesis Could Go Bankrupt Without Financing

Genesis is struggling to acquire new capital for its lending section, according to Bloomberg, and has warned potential investors that if attempts fail, it may have to declare bankruptcy. “We have no plans to file bankruptcy imminently,” a representative for Genesis said in an emailed statement. “Our goal is to...
Benzinga

Crypto Whale Just Moved $112M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Bitfinex

What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $112,401,787 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Benzinga

MongoDB Analysts See Upside Over Long-Term, Thanks To Fast-Growing Database Market

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded MongoDB, Inc MDB from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $368 to $215. With a $68 billion addressable opportunity in the operational database market, a strong track record of market share gains, and a competent and experienced management team, MongoDB remains one of Singh’s favorite long-term growth stories in software.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Are Losing Money At A Historic Pace

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD investors are underwater as the waves of FTX's fall continue to roll across the cryptocurrency markets. What Happened: Data shared by cryptocurrency on-chain analytics firm Glassnode showed the seven-day average of the number of Ethereum addresses in loss just reached an all-time high of 46,305,768.
Benzinga

Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
185K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy