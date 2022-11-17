Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KOCO
Homeowner in north Oklahoma City has different experience with porch pirate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Too often this time of year, porch pirates take delivered packages that don’t belong to them. This time, a homeowner in north Oklahoma City had a different experience with a thief. It’s a common snatch-and-grab crime, but in this case, it’s not about what the...
Police seek clues in northeast Oklahoma City shootout
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Ditchin’ the kitchen: some OKC restaurants open Thanksgiving Day
There are a handful of city eateries that are choosing to open their doors on Thanksgiving Day this year and Brett Fieldcamp has the details. The post Ditchin’ the kitchen: some OKC restaurants open Thanksgiving Day appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Over 200 property owners face off against OTA in court over Open Meeting Act
A new chapter in the battle about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's (OTA) expansion plan unfolded Monday afternoon as the OTA and a legal team representing more than 200 property owners squared off in a Cleveland County court room.
Man Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC; Transported To Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said this happened near Villa Avenue and the Northwest Expressway. A vehicle was stalled in the intersection when a man walked into the street,...
KOCO
Girl reported abducted in Kansas found at Oklahoma gas station
OKLAHOMA CITY — A girl reported abducted in Kansas was found after an hour at an Oklahoma gas station. A child abducted at a liquor store parking lot in Wichita was found 74 miles away at a Tonkawa gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday night. According to the Wichita...
okcfox.com
Native American Fall Craft Show
Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle
Nick Brooke argues the proposed trespass ordinance on the docket for a first hearing in the Oklahoma City Council is "unconstitutional." The post OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKC firefighters respond to overnight SE house fire
An overnight housefire in the metro had flames through the roof upon arrival but was quickly put by firefighters.
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
Tenants upset over water disruptions at local apartment community
Tenants at a Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are saying they've reached their boiling point. Many living at Wedgewood Village Apartment Homes claim that since last year, their water's been cut off multiple times a month and that apartment management won't fix the problem.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police crack down on illegal street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said they busted more than 30 people during a recent illegal street race. The department has been cracking down on street racing after a city ordinance went into effect last month. The latest bust happened over Halloween weekend. Police impounded as many as...
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
OKC VeloCity
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
El Reno Public Schools says goodbye to a beloved student
EL RENO, Okla (KFOR) – El Reno school officials, students and friends are saying good-bye to a beloved student who they say was full of smiles, laughter and hugs! Daniel Maifield, a seventh grader at Etta Dale, passed away on Wednesday. El Reno Public Schools posted on it’s social media platform that Daniel made a impact on […]
okctalk.com
Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC
Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
