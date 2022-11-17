ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Native American Fall Craft Show

Jennifer Bailey, Ramona Tall Bear and Anthony Roby are with the Non-Profit Oklahoma Out of District Association. They are here to talk about their Fall Fair fundraiser. The Oklahoma Out of District Fall Fair is tomorrow from 10am-4pm at the Schilling Recreation Center located at 601 SE 25th St, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police crack down on illegal street racing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said they busted more than 30 people during a recent illegal street race. The department has been cracking down on street racing after a city ordinance went into effect last month. The latest bust happened over Halloween weekend. Police impounded as many as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

El Reno Public Schools says goodbye to a beloved student

EL RENO, Okla (KFOR) – El Reno school officials, students and friends are saying good-bye to a beloved student who they say was full of smiles, laughter and hugs! Daniel Maifield, a seventh grader at Etta Dale, passed away on Wednesday. El Reno Public Schools posted on it’s social media platform that Daniel made a impact on […]
EL RENO, OK
okctalk.com

Dado's brings authentic NY pizza to OKC

Want authentic New York-style pizza? Dado's Pizza opens today (Friday 11/18) and they even bought a special machine to duplicate NYC water's high mineral content which causes the dough to ferment in a unique way. The local owners also learned their pizza-making craft at the original Dado's in Harlem. Located...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

