Meet Karen Clark — Going Wild with Community Science
Carolina Nature Coalition invites you to meet Karen Clark with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC). From bats to birds, sea turtles to frogs, she will present a community science sampler and answer questions about ways for you to become involved. NCWRC conducts several projects which rely on public volunteers...
AeroShell Aerobatic Team’s Holiday Airshow is Returning to New Bern
For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. This high-flying, holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, as well as Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green and along the Riverwalk downtown. The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.
Animal Shelter Fees, Tax Revaluation, Appointments, Among Items on Craven Commissioner’s Agenda – Nov. 21
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. 1. LEASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN CRAVEN COUNTY AND CRAVEN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER:. Some years ago, the County...
Fisheries commission keeps Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net ban in place through 2024
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. The vote, on a motion by Doug...
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Retired officer living his saltwater dream
It only took Ralph Mason about 30 years of hard work to finally get his dream job. He throws his head back and laughs when he considers that irony. Mason, 53, spent 28 years with the Winston-Salem Police Department after a couple of years in the U.S. Army, retiring 3½ years ago. Almost immediately, he moved to Beaufort and hung out his shingle: charter boat captain.
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
3 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Winterville Community Day aims to help families in need
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is donating their time to do mission work in their community. Mount Shiloh Church will be having a community dinner give away with clothes and a food bag for those in attendance. “It is Winterville Community Day, so this is...
Saving the last piece of Wootentown’s history
Nancy Burroughs is on a mission to restore First Loving Union Free Will Baptist Church. It’s been a nearly 23 year journey for Burroughs. She began in January of 2000 after receiving a vision from God to restore the church to its former glory. The church is located on Whootentown Road and is the last remaining non-residential structure of the former Wootentown community.
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
House being offered for free has yet to sell
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
OPERATION VICTORY LAP: New Bern woman held on $1 million bond
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman is one of 18 people charged as a result of an undercover drug operation in Pamlico County. Arrests in ‘Operation Victory Lap’ started on November 3rd with a traffic stop on Highway 55 in Reelsboro. Pamlico County deputies say...
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man they said is a suspect in a fraud case that happened Nov. 16, 2022 at Lowest Tobacco Prices Store on Marine Blvd. The man is described as white, roughly 6' tall and 175 pounds. He was...
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
