12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares increased by 13.1% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. Symbotic SYM stock increased by 4.7% to $10.45. The company's market cap stands at $578.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Energous WATT stock...
Why TuanChe Shares Are Trading Lower By 76%? Here Are 48 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Imago BioSciences, Inc. IMGO shares jumped 104% to $35.50 after Merck announced it would acquire the company for $36 per share in cash. Nexalin Technology, Inc. NXL jumped 48% to $2.6650. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU shares climbed 47.5% to $5.80. Sotera Health Company SHC rose 40.4% to $8.45. Barclays,...
What's Going On With Urban Outfitters Stock During Monday's After-Hours Session
Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN shares are trading marginally higher by 1.25% to $25.85 during Monday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed third-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 42 cents. The company reported...
Sotera Health Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?
Sotera Health Company SHC shares are trading higher Monday after a Cook County jury ruled in favor of the company in a cancer case involving a woman's proximity to one of the company's plants. What To Know: According to a local report, a Cook County jury has ruled that Sotera...
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Where Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7499, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.55% over the past 24 hours to $16,000.30, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -4.0%, moving from $16,641.89 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Expert Ratings for American Express
Analysts have provided the following ratings for American Express AXP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for American Express. The company has an average price target of $157.6 with a high of $180.00 and a low of $128.00.
After-Hours Alert: Why Zoom Video Stock Is Sinking
Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results, but issued guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: Zoom said third-quarter revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, which narrowly beat average analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said...
Earnings Preview: PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital PAGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagSeguro Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PagSeguro Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
TDCX's Earnings: A Preview
TDCX TDCX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TDCX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. TDCX bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
A Look Into Dow's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Dow's Inc. DOW moved lower by 12.36%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Dow's has. According to the Dow's's most recent financial statement as reported on October 21, 2022, total debt is at $13.47 billion, with $12.92 billion in long-term debt and $549.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $2.22 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $11.25 billion.
What's Going On With Amazon Stock?
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares are trading lower Monday. The stock has been trying to find support for most of the month since plunging on its third-quarter results at the end of October. What Happened: Amazon's market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark this month for the first time since...
Where GrafTech International Stands With Analysts
GrafTech International EAF has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, GrafTech International has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 4.72% at $0.23. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 15.28% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 14.52% at $1.06. TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.97% at $1.62. Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 7.02% at $2.12. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Regency Centers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Regency Centers REG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for AMETEK
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on AMETEK AME stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What Does AGNC Investment's Debt Look Like?
Shares of AGNC Investment's Inc. AGNC moved lower by 26.58% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt AGNC Investment's has. AGNC Investment's Debt. Based on AGNC Investment's's financial statement as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is...
