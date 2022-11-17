ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Analyst Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $2.62 versus the current price of Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs at $0.7777, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 9.7% to $0.77 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million. CarLotz LOTZ shares moved upwards by 4.55% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.23% to $0.31. The market value...
Analyst Ratings for Home Point Capital

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Home Point Capital HMPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Analyst Ratings for Synchrony Finl

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Synchrony Finl SYF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Synchrony Finl. The company has an average price target of $39.78 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $31.00.
A Look Into Dow's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Dow's Inc. DOW moved lower by 12.36%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Dow's has. According to the Dow's's most recent financial statement as reported on October 21, 2022, total debt is at $13.47 billion, with $12.92 billion in long-term debt and $549.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $2.22 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $11.25 billion.
Proto Labs Boosts Stock Buyback By $50M

Proto Labs Inc PRLB said its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect. The increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since...
Expert Ratings for AMETEK

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on AMETEK AME stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Earnings Preview: PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital PAGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagSeguro Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PagSeguro Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why Surgery Partners Stock Is Falling 8% Today

Surgery Partners Inc SGRY shares are trading lower by 8.06% to $25.09 after the company announced a $275M common stock offering. Surgery Partners says an affiliate of Bain Capital, the company's controlling stockholder, has agreed to purchase $225 million of our common stock in a concurrent private placement at the same public offering price per share as the purchasers in the underwritten public offering.
3 REITs That Should Survive Dividend Cuts In A Bad Recession

Although there’s been more positive inflation news lately, fears of a subsequent recession continue. Tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc., Oracle Corp. and Microsoft Corp. have been laying off thousands of workers. The Federal Reserve just released a report showing a sharp rise in American household debt. The new and pre-existing housing markets are at a standstill, with mortgage rates around 6.5%.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Regency Centers

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Regency Centers REG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage EXR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Extra Space Storage. The company has an average price target of $171.75 with a high of $196.00 and a low of $150.00.
CryptoPunk NFT Sold For 70 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #5151 just sold for 70.00 ETH ETH/USD ($77,494 USD). The value of...
