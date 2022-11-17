ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Central Georgians speak on state appealing Saturday voting ruling

MACON, Ga. — Can you vote this Saturday on Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff?. Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sued the state last week. They argued early voting should be allowed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Last...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb OKs $500K for Brookdale showers, disperses grants and renews airport management contract

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bibb County Commission agreed to allocate $500,000 to finish showers at the Brookdale Resource Center, extended the $226,000 contract for TBI Management of local airports, distributed nearly a quarter million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds to three local service agencies, accepted a $34,000 grant for the Pace Center for Girls and updated its Title VI policy of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia organizations react to abortion ban overturn

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A court ruling that overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks has been met with mixed emotions in middle Georgia. We spoke with two organizations about their thoughts on the decision and how they hope to impact future decisions. “I don’t foresee this overturning...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

'Everyone is having a hard time right now': Humane Society of Houston County seeks more donations

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — With inflation raising prices for food, basic necessities, and more, even non-profits are seeing the impact. The Humane Society of Houston County reached out on Facebook for help this winter. President Dee Allison says they are running low on cleaning supplies, pet food, and cat litter. She says in her 15 years at the organization, this is the worst she has seen it.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy