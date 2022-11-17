Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Georgians speak on state appealing Saturday voting ruling
MACON, Ga. — Can you vote this Saturday on Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff?. Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, sued the state last week. They argued early voting should be allowed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Last...
Macon-Bibb OKs $500K for Brookdale showers, disperses grants and renews airport management contract
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bibb County Commission agreed to allocate $500,000 to finish showers at the Brookdale Resource Center, extended the $226,000 contract for TBI Management of local airports, distributed nearly a quarter million dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds to three local service agencies, accepted a $34,000 grant for the Pace Center for Girls and updated its Title VI policy of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Macon-Bibb wants 3 early-voting sites, preps for possible Saturday vote
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections is racing against the clock to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoffs, early voting and possible Saturday voting that was permitted by a Friday court decision. Not only are races undecided in the U.S. Senate for Raphael Warnock and Herschel...
'Better Together': Middle Georgia market raises money to support children with autism
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a mom of a child with autism held a sale to raise money to help other families like hers. The "Better Together" middle Georgia market helps bring resources and services to the community. It also supports local small businesses in middle Georgia. Tiffaney Soto-Forhan...
'Demand for housing is going to get stronger': Warner Robins builders work with city to address home shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins homebuilders met with the city Wednesday to talk about the area's home shortage. If you were to talk to anyone in town, they'd probably say everyone is moving to Houston County. "A lot of great things about Houston County that drive people to...
New Air Logistics Complex Commander discusses hiring challenges
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The work at Robins Air Force Base is always evolving. "You have to balance what we need to do today to fight tonight, but you have to do it with an eye toward the future," says Brig. General Jon Eberlan, new Commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.
'Understand folks' frustrations': City of Milledgeville may pass police and fire department raises
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville will discuss an ordinance Tuesday night to permanently increase the salaries of police and firefighters by $2,000. It needs approval from the mayor and city council first. However, Hank Griffeth, City Manager, says the decision could go either way. "Making that money...
Warner Robins collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins and the Warner Robins Fire Department are collecting donations for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital in Columbus. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says it's a decades old tradition that she's continuing now that she is mayor. "I learned when I got into...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia organizations react to abortion ban overturn
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A court ruling that overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks has been met with mixed emotions in middle Georgia. We spoke with two organizations about their thoughts on the decision and how they hope to impact future decisions. “I don’t foresee this overturning...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
41nbc.com
Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
Organizer apologizes after confusion over East Macon turkey giveaway
MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people waited for hours at a turkey giveaway in East Macon but left empty-handed Saturday. The giveaway was set to happen in the parking lot at Rose's Discount Store on Shurling Drive beginning at 11 a.m., according to a social media post by the organizer, the Neon Organization.
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/21/22
The GBI and Cordele Police are investigating after finding a man shot. Police say after 7 p.m. on Sunday they found a man lying in front of a home.
Volunteer group launces "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood
MACON, Ga. — Putting an end to violence one street at a time is what a volunteer group aims to do by launching the "Safe by Design Project" in Macon's Pleasant Hill neighborhood. On Saturday, volunteers walked street to street assessing what they say are vulnerabilities of properties for...
Fort Valley leaders celebrate construction of first home built using CHIP grant funding
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new home was built from the ground up for a Fort Valley woman using the Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) funding. On Wednesday, Fort Valley's Mayor Barbara Williams and city council gathered at the completed home of owner Sybil Dixon. Doctor Ulrica Jones, who...
'Everyone is having a hard time right now': Humane Society of Houston County seeks more donations
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — With inflation raising prices for food, basic necessities, and more, even non-profits are seeing the impact. The Humane Society of Houston County reached out on Facebook for help this winter. President Dee Allison says they are running low on cleaning supplies, pet food, and cat litter. She says in her 15 years at the organization, this is the worst she has seen it.
VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need
MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
P&Z plans code revisions after First Presbyterian demolition dilemma; questions Bloomfield private club
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church outdoor worship space application won’t be heard by Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning until early next year, but the project — that includes demolitions of historic properties — came up at Monday’s administrative meeting and will likely result in an upcoming change in the code.
Central Georgians step up to fight food insecurity in 13WMAZ's 'Stuff the Truck' 2022
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ wants to thank all of Central Georgia for coming out Wednesday to our Stuff the Truck event with food for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. The grand total raised is 29,463 pounds of food! That's close to 6,000 pounds more than we raised last year.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0