CENTERVILLE, Ga. — With inflation raising prices for food, basic necessities, and more, even non-profits are seeing the impact. The Humane Society of Houston County reached out on Facebook for help this winter. President Dee Allison says they are running low on cleaning supplies, pet food, and cat litter. She says in her 15 years at the organization, this is the worst she has seen it.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO