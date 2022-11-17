ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Kentucky football news: Mark Stoops reveals boxing legend gave Wildcats a talk before massive game vs. Georgia

The Kentucky Wildcats failed to gather enough strength to pull off a massive upset Saturday in Lexington against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. But Kentucky football still looked competitive. Unlike most other Georgia opponents this season, the Wildcats kept in step with Kirby Smart’s team because of their stout defense. The Wildcats had their eyes on an upset victory against Georgia, which they truly believed they could do, especially after getting a talk from one of the greatest Cinderellas in all sports: no other than Buster Douglas, who famously defeated the former baddest man on the plant, Mike Tyson.
Kirby Smart gets real about Georgia football after major scare vs. Kentucky

The Georgia Bulldogs are still undefeated through 11 games, but not before getting pushed to the edge by the Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia football escaped Lexington Saturday with a 16-6 victory, as the Wildcats managed to slow down the usually overpowering attack of the reigning college football champions. Following the game, Georgia football head coach Kirby […] The post Kirby Smart gets real about Georgia football after major scare vs. Kentucky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
