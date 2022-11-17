Read full article on original website
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Marihelen Wheeler faces another lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler won re-election on November 8th but faces a new legal challenge. Eugene Garvin, who is a democratic party voter, filed suit against Wheeler after she won the august primary, claiming she does not live in the second district. Judge Monica Brasington...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Magnolia Family Urgent Care
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One family medical care business is offering brand new technology to help you look younger. On this week’s Weekly Buzz, hear about Magnolia Family Urgent Care.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County
IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
villages-news.com
More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system
More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
villages-news.com
HUD housing could ruin The Villages
NO NO NO to HUD in The Villages I bought here 16 years ago and if I wanted to see children then I would have moved to Ocala which has a lot of poor. Trust me there will be. a long line of people moving out of The Villages. Don’t change the rules on children living in The Villages.I agreed and signed papers when we bought here that these are single family homes. I will fight if this changes and no children longer then 30 days. It would ruin The Villages.
WCJB
10th annual ‘Thanksgiving in the park’
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -CLF Church leaders invited the community to celebrate the event however, with the unexpected weather change, the event was moved inside. Guests arrived at CLF church in Newberry for a Sunday service and a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. “We just wanted to give a gift to our...
hernandosun.com
No permits sought yet for Chinese primate facility in Levy County
As of Nov. 15, a subsidiary of a firm based in China has not sought state or local permits in advance of establishing a primate breeding facility in Levy County. The primates would be made available for sale to laboratories throughout the U.S. According to Levy County, Florida Planning and...
mycbs4.com
Guaranteed Income Program helps formerly incarcerated
Alachua County, FL — Life is all about second chances. Gainesville resident Murray Wilson says he feels blessed to have gotten his. "This has been a blessing." A blessing, after a tough past. His criminal record goes back decades. Because of that, people haven't been quick to extend a helping hand.
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Common faults when deadlifting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When lifting weights, it’s important to make sure you are using the proper form and technique. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about the three most common faults when lifting.
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
WCJB
‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officials say an 81-year-old male was struck while crossing the 400 block of West University Avenue on Friday night. “This is just another one of many tragic events we’ve had on University Avenue on 13th street,” stated Mayor Lauren Poe. Police said...
WCJB
International Survivors of Suicide Day vigil held
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Crisis Center held its annual vigil to honor International Survivors of Suicide Day. The event took place in Judy Broward Survivors of Suicide Loss Memory Garden at Cafrin Park in Gainesville. At the event, speakers spoke about their experiences with loss and shared...
mycbs4.com
Ride-along with GPD on a Saturday night
Have you ever thought about what a night out on the town might look like for law enforcement?. CBS4’s Giselle Thomas did a ride-along with the Gainesville Police Department to see what a Saturday night downtown looks like from a police officers point of view. At 2am on the...
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man on pretrial diversion arrested for possessing identification for six different people
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jaden Devaughn Mavin, 19, was arrested last night and charged with six counts of possessing identification for another person, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and unlawful possession of the personal identification of five or more people. At about 11:00...
WCJB
Divided appeals court rejects self-defense in Alachua County shooting death
ARCHER, Fla. (NSF) - A sharply divided appeals court Monday rejected an Alachua County man’s self-defense arguments after he fatally shot his fiancee’s 24-year-old son during an altercation in 2019. James Dwight Edwards contended that he was immune from prosecution under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law....
