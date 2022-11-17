Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 'Waltower Building' in Kansas City built in 1929 was designed by architect Albert C. WiserCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 'Western Newspaper Union Building' in Kansas City built in 1900 is still standing strong and used as officeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City golf legend Tom Watson recovering after go-kart incident
Kansas City golfing legend Tom Watson took to social media this weekend to let everyone know he is recovering from a recent go-kart accident.
grainvalleynews.com
Turnovers, kick return trips up Eagles in season-ending loss to Indians
For one reason or another, the state quarterfinal game has been a thorn in the side of the Grain Valley football program. Coming into Friday’s Class 5 quarterfinal contest with Fort Osage, the Eagles had lost in the same round of the playoffs the past three years. Grain Valley...
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William Volker
William Volker House, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The William Volker House located at 3717 Bell Street in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on May 20, 1993. Volker didn't need a mansion.
martincitytelegraph.com
Center’s season ends in 20-0 loss to defending state champs
The Center Yellowjackets were just two games away from playing for a state championship, but the path to a title would go through defending Class 4 state champion Smithville on the road. The Smithville defense and an abundance of false start and illegal motion penalties completely halted the Center offense...
bluevalleypost.com
3 Overland Park rehab hospitals listed among Kansas’ best
Three of Kansas’s best physical rehabilitation centers can be found in Overland Park, according to new rankings from Newsweek. Catch up quick: The magazine’s rankings, based in part on the results of a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehab experts, put three local rehab centers in the top four in Kansas. They include:
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
kcur.org
Kansas City Royals want a new downtown stadium. Who's paying?
The idea of a Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City has been thrown around for years, but Royals owner John Sherman recently said his team is finally moving towards a downtown "ballpark district" that will include housing, shopping, hotels and restaurants. With a speculative price tag of $2 billion, do the pros outweigh the cons, and who will end up footing the bill? Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Field of Schemes editor Neil DeMause and "Ballpark" author Paul Goldberger about the idea.
El Pollo Loco announces new restaurants in Kansas City area
Kansas City will soon experience El Pollo Loco, after the restaurant chain announced it plans to open eight new locations.
Trash pickup to be delayed in Kansas City area due to Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, trash across the Kansas City metro will be delayed one day.
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
mix93.com
Olathe School District
Want to make a difference in a rewarding career? Need a flexible schedule? Great benefits? Join the Olathe Public Schools! Recently named a Forbes Top 5 Employer, the Olathe School District is the largest school district in the Kansas City metropolitan area, serving 30,000 students and employing nearly 5,000 staff members.
WIBW
Teen hospitalized after leading Troopers on chase through Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen has been hospitalized after leading Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Overland Park that ended when he crashed into another vehicle and a light pole. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Friday,...
The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years
The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
kcur.org
Hickman Mills school district will soon have the highest teacher salaries in the Kansas City area
The Hickman Mills School District in south Kansas City will soon rank highest in the Kansas City, Missouri, area for teacher pay. At a meeting Thursday night, the school board voted unanimously to approve an increased teacher salary schedule. First-year teachers in the district currently make a minimum of $38,000...
KCTV 5
Kansas City LGBTQ Commission issues statement following Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five people and injured 18 others, the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission has released a statement. In it, the commission called for and directed responsibility for another mass shooting toward politicians that engage...
Hickman Mills begins tearing down two blighted elementary schools
Leaders said Symington and Johnson elementary schools have been vacant for quite some time, becoming a source of vandalism and fires.
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate missing KC woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 11 p.m. Thursday.
Actor Eric Stonestreet and family create fund to honor late father
Eric Stonestreet and family created a fund benefiting KC Hospice to honor his father Vincent who passed away last year.
KCPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen Saturday night.
fox4kc.com
UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
