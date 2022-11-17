ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
martincitytelegraph.com

Center’s season ends in 20-0 loss to defending state champs

The Center Yellowjackets were just two games away from playing for a state championship, but the path to a title would go through defending Class 4 state champion Smithville on the road. The Smithville defense and an abundance of false start and illegal motion penalties completely halted the Center offense...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

3 Overland Park rehab hospitals listed among Kansas’ best

Three of Kansas’s best physical rehabilitation centers can be found in Overland Park, according to new rankings from Newsweek. Catch up quick: The magazine’s rankings, based in part on the results of a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehab experts, put three local rehab centers in the top four in Kansas. They include:
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City Royals want a new downtown stadium. Who's paying?

The idea of a Royals stadium in downtown Kansas City has been thrown around for years, but Royals owner John Sherman recently said his team is finally moving towards a downtown "ballpark district" that will include housing, shopping, hotels and restaurants. With a speculative price tag of $2 billion, do the pros outweigh the cons, and who will end up footing the bill? Up To Date's Steve Kraske spoke with Field of Schemes editor Neil DeMause and "Ballpark" author Paul Goldberger about the idea.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mix93.com

Olathe School District

Want to make a difference in a rewarding career? Need a flexible schedule? Great benefits? Join the Olathe Public Schools! Recently named a Forbes Top 5 Employer, the Olathe School District is the largest school district in the Kansas City metropolitan area, serving 30,000 students and employing nearly 5,000 staff members.
OLATHE, KS
CJ Coombs

The 'Charles Minor House' acquired in 1900 in Independence, Missouri was lived in by the Minor Sisters for 80 years

The Charles Minor House, Independence, Missouri.Chenry64052, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 22, 1984, the Charles Minor House located at 214 North Spring in Independence, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is a couple of blocks from the courthouse square, also a historic area of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fox4kc.com

UPDATE: Missing KCMO woman located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is searching for a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Friday night. Katrina Murillo is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen around 10 p.m. Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy