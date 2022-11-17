Man shot on Dale Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday evening in Portsmouth.

According to dispatch, the call for a gunshot wound incident came in right after 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Drive. Police say a man has sustained a non life-threatening injury.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

