ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerryratcliffe.com

Cavaliers host Demon Deacons to wrap up home schedule

After nine days without competition, Virginia returns to action on Sunday to host Wake Forest in its 2022 home finale. First serve from Memorial Gymnasium is set for 1 p.m. The two teams met earlier this season in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Oct. 30, when the Demon Deacons won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA hosts 15th-ranked Northwestern in Sunday night dual

The Virginia wrestling team hosts its first dual of the season on Sunday night when the Cavaliers take on No. 15 Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Admission to all home Virginia wrestling duals is free to the public. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Sunday night’s dual will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Women’s soccer: No. 3 Cavaliers face No. 2 Penn State in Sweet 16

The No. 3 seed Virginia women’s soccer team will face No. 2 seed Penn State in a Sweet 16 matchup at Jeffrey Field on Sunday. Kick is set for 5 p.m. in State College, Pa. Sunday afternoon’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats are also available with links to both at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA wins five more events on second night of Tennessee Invite

The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams combined for five wins on the second night at the Tennessee Invitational on Friday night. Alex and Gretchen Walsh both picked up their second wins of the meet, while seniors Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson added wins for the women and junior Noah Nichols picked up a win for the men’s team.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA advances to Sweet 16 with 3-1 win over Xavier

GOALS (ASSISTS) 6’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (Emma Dawson) 20’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (Haley Hopkins) 22’ – XU: Ella Rogers (unassisted) 72’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (unassisted) HOW IT HAPPENED. The Cavaliers (15-3-3) got the early lead with back-to-back goals from...
CINCINNATI, OH
jerryratcliffe.com

Wahoo Preview: No. 16 Virginia vs. No. 19 Illinois

No. 16 Virginia will be battling for its eighth November tournament championship in the last nine years Sunday, when the Cavaliers go up against No. 19 Illinois at 3 p.m. (ESPN) for the Continental Tire Main Event title in Las Vegas. The Cavaliers (3-0) are coming off of a convincing,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Salem Spartans take down Louisa Lions, 54-37

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in a long time, perennial power Salem was on the road in a region semifinal at the home of the Lions. The game’s final score was Salem 54, Louisa County 37.
SALEM, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy