Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Nation says farewell to Virginia’s three fallen players with emotional memorial service
Saturdays are for football. Cheering, celebrating, tailgating, second-guessing. It’s when heroes are made. Saturdays were for football until Sunday happened a week ago and our lives were instantly changed. Our world was darkened in tragedy. Saturday we mourned. We didn’t mourn alone. Thousands joined us from sea to shining...
jerryratcliffe.com
Cavaliers host Demon Deacons to wrap up home schedule
After nine days without competition, Virginia returns to action on Sunday to host Wake Forest in its 2022 home finale. First serve from Memorial Gymnasium is set for 1 p.m. The two teams met earlier this season in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Oct. 30, when the Demon Deacons won in straight sets, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA hosts 15th-ranked Northwestern in Sunday night dual
The Virginia wrestling team hosts its first dual of the season on Sunday night when the Cavaliers take on No. 15 Northwestern at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Admission to all home Virginia wrestling duals is free to the public. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Sunday night’s dual will be...
Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday
Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers. This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.
jerryratcliffe.com
Women’s soccer: No. 3 Cavaliers face No. 2 Penn State in Sweet 16
The No. 3 seed Virginia women’s soccer team will face No. 2 seed Penn State in a Sweet 16 matchup at Jeffrey Field on Sunday. Kick is set for 5 p.m. in State College, Pa. Sunday afternoon’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats are also available with links to both at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia falls in penalty kicks, season ends with second-round loss to Marshall
For the second-consecutive match, the No. 11 Virginia men’s soccer team was defeated in penalty kicks as the Cavaliers fell to No. 9 Marshall in a shootout after the teams battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 28’ – Virginia: Phil Horton...
jerryratcliffe.com
No. 3 Virginia rallies to knock off No. 2 Penn State, advances to NCAA Quarterfinals
GOALS (ASSISTS) 30’ – Payton Linnehan (Ally Schlegel) 74’ – Jill Flammia (unassisted) 82’ – Amelia White (Payton Linnehan) 88’ – Maya Carter (Maggie Cagle) 94’ – Haley Hopkins (Maggie Cagle) HOW IT HAPPENED. Penn State (15-5-3) struck in the...
Virginia Tech, Liberty wear Virginia colors to honor UVA players who died in shooting
Virginia Tech and Liberty showed love to a fellow in-state school during their game on Saturday. Both schools decided to wear the colors of the University of Virginia after three UVA football players were shot and killed during an on-campus incident on Sunday night. Virginia Tech went with orange uniforms...
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA wins five more events on second night of Tennessee Invite
The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams combined for five wins on the second night at the Tennessee Invitational on Friday night. Alex and Gretchen Walsh both picked up their second wins of the meet, while seniors Kate Douglass and Ella Nelson added wins for the women and junior Noah Nichols picked up a win for the men’s team.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA advances to Sweet 16 with 3-1 win over Xavier
GOALS (ASSISTS) 6’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (Emma Dawson) 20’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (Haley Hopkins) 22’ – XU: Ella Rogers (unassisted) 72’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (unassisted) HOW IT HAPPENED. The Cavaliers (15-3-3) got the early lead with back-to-back goals from...
jerryratcliffe.com
Wahoo Preview: No. 16 Virginia vs. No. 19 Illinois
No. 16 Virginia will be battling for its eighth November tournament championship in the last nine years Sunday, when the Cavaliers go up against No. 19 Illinois at 3 p.m. (ESPN) for the Continental Tire Main Event title in Las Vegas. The Cavaliers (3-0) are coming off of a convincing,...
jerryratcliffe.com
Baylor coach: UVA’s different style, different offense, extremely effective
Virginia’s basketball team made a strong impression on No. 5 Baylor’s coach, Scott Drew, on Friday, when the No. 16 Cavaliers pulled off an 86-79 upset over the Bears in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. UVA blitzed the Bears in the opening 10 minutes of...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
NBC 29 News
Friday’s High School Football Playoff Action
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are the local high school playoff scores from Friday. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
aseaofred.com
Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s loss to Virginia Tech
Liberty dropped its second straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling to Virginia Tech, 23-22. The Flames are now 8-3 on the season. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game, beginning with his opening statement:. “Just disappointing. Obviously, yards look like about the same, you...
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Region 2C Semifinals – Appomattox at Radford
RADFORD, VA(WFXR) — The Appomattox Raiders beat the Radford Bobcats 38-33 in the Region 2C Semifinals. Appomattox visits Glenvar in the regional finals next week.
WSLS
Salem Spartans take down Louisa Lions, 54-37
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in a long time, perennial power Salem was on the road in a region semifinal at the home of the Lions. The game’s final score was Salem 54, Louisa County 37.
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
