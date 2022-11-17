The No. 3 seed Virginia women’s soccer team will face No. 2 seed Penn State in a Sweet 16 matchup at Jeffrey Field on Sunday. Kick is set for 5 p.m. in State College, Pa. Sunday afternoon’s match will be streamed on ESPN+ and live stats are also available with links to both at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official Twitter account (@UVAWomenSoccer).

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO