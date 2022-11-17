ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Indy meth dealer sentenced to 130 months in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve over 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of meth trafficking. Jacob Wall, a 29-year-old from Indianapolis, was sentenced Monday to 130 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as carrying a firearm during the crime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a teenager, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder

INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 man shot and killed in Indianapolis, police rule as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of North Harding Street on reports of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man

INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape

Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Convicted drug dealer, repeat offender sentenced to 12 years

Decatur County, IN — A total of 12 years is the sentence for a Greensburg man who entered into a plea agreement on charges of dealing drugs and being a repeat offender. Omer Ball was sentenced Wednesday by Decatur Circuit Judge Tim Day to six years in prison followed by six years probation after pleading guilty to Level 3 Felony Dealing in Methamphetamine and admitting to being a Habitual Offender.
GREENSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man found shot to death inside car on near NW side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side. Police responded just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Harding Street. Police found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced dead at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

