Indiana police officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
Former Zionsville gymnastic coach gets 40 years in prison for child molestation convictions
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A former Zionsville gymnastics coach, who was convicted of three counts of child molestation last month, was sentenced to 40 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. Kenneth Arnold, 34, of Crawfordsville was found guilty in September of three Level 1 felony counts of...
Man arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, following road rage shooting in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers announced an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting from last week. According to the Fishers Police Department, 24-year-old Trevor Dahl of Noblesville faces multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. His arrest stems from...
Indy meth dealer sentenced to 130 months in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve over 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of meth trafficking. Jacob Wall, a 29-year-old from Indianapolis, was sentenced Monday to 130 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as carrying a firearm during the crime.
IMPD, City of Indianapolis ordered to release unedited body camera footage from Herman Whitfield III’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — The attorney for the City of Indianapolis and six IMPD officers involved in a man’s in-custody death has until November 28 to make the full, unedited police body camera videos available to the plaintiffs. This is in regard to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf...
Marion County Coroner’s Office IDs 4 victims from weekend homicides
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims, including a teenager, in four shootings over the weekend. The first homicide happened Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side at the Brookwood Apartments on Turtle Creek E. Drive. The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Kareem...
Man charged with murder for shooting a person getting in the car he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say Anvictor Butler fired fatal shots at Dustin Phipps as he got in the car Butler was driving. It happened Tuesday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue. Phipps took the car when Butler was inside the gas station.
Police: Man Who Shot and Killed Carjacker Charged With Murder
INDIANAPOLIS–A man who police say shot another man who was trying to steal his car Thursday morning has been charged with murder. Indianapolis Metro Police say Dustin Phipps tried to steal Anvictor Butler’s Chevy Malibu when he went inside a gas station to pay, and Butler came out, pulled his Glock .357 and shot two rounds into the driver’s side of the car, killing Phipps.
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
Man sentenced for killing Amanda Blackburn sentenced to 20 additional years
The man sentenced to 86 years in prison for the death of Amanda Blackburn in 2015 is now set to serve more time in prison for a separate sexual assault case.
Indianapolis police officer cited for drunk driving after crash in Ohio, open container found in car
FAIRBORN, Ohio — An off-duty Indianapolis police officer has been put on administrative duty after Ohio highway patrol found an open alcohol container in his crashed car and cited him for a DUI. Sgt. Peter Fekkes, a 21-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was issued a summons...
1 man shot and killed in Indianapolis, police rule as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of North Harding Street on reports of...
Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man
INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser...
Delaware County man sentenced to 145 years for child molestation
A Delaware County man was sentenced to 145 years in prison for child molestation, prosecutors have announced.
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
Bloomington man arrested Nov. 12 on preliminary charge of rape
Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual violence. A Bloomington man was arrested on a preliminary charge of rape Nov. 12, according to the Monroe County Correctional Center arrest log. Dwhuan Patrick, 28, was arrested on a level-three felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to...
Convicted drug dealer, repeat offender sentenced to 12 years
Decatur County, IN — A total of 12 years is the sentence for a Greensburg man who entered into a plea agreement on charges of dealing drugs and being a repeat offender. Omer Ball was sentenced Wednesday by Decatur Circuit Judge Tim Day to six years in prison followed by six years probation after pleading guilty to Level 3 Felony Dealing in Methamphetamine and admitting to being a Habitual Offender.
Man found shot to death inside car on near NW side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Indy’s northwest side. Police responded just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Harding Street. Police found a man with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced dead at...
