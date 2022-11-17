ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Just Truth
4d ago

No you can't!!! If you do this you might as well cancel all mortgages it's nothing different!!! This dude is a joke!!! Begging and lying!!

Liberal Fact Checker
4d ago

COME ON JOE, even Nancy knows....."House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disputed the notion that President Biden has the authority to unilaterally ​cancel students’ federal loans.​ “People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness,” Pelosi said during her weekly news conference on Wednesday. “He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”P​elosi said the subject should be taken up by Congress as a matter of policy. “That’s a policy discussion,” she said. “But the president can’t do it, so that’s not even a discussion. Not everybody realizes that, but the president can only postpone, delay and not forgive.”

Robert Kretschmar
4d ago

What part of the population goes to college? A very small percentage. So follow logic and the needs of the many outway the needs of the few or the one. So with that screw loan forgiveness. Grow up and take care of your loan and for once learn some responsibility.

