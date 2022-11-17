Read full article on original website
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set In 1969 & Will Take On The Nazis Again
Directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”), the trailer for the fifth “Indiana Jones,” still technically untitled but colloquially known as “Indiana Jones 5” for now, is right around the corner. And you can tell because Lucasfilm—who debuted a thrilling but mostly detail-free trailer at Comic-Con this summer— is finally letting some details out of the bag in the lead-up to its release, which may be next week.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Upcoming Film’s Opening Sequences De-Ages Indiana Jones To His Age From The Original Trilogy
With more info about “Indiana Jones 5” coming out recently, there’s much speculation about the upcoming blockbuster. Fans now know a couple of new things now, like the film taking place in 1969. And Harrison Ford‘s archeologist adventurer takes on the Nazis yet again for the third time in five movies. But what else does incoming director James Mangold have in store for audiences, and will his take on Jones dramatically depart from Steven Spielberg‘s vision?
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Has To Be The 3rd Or 4th Highest Grossing Film Ever To Be “Break Even”
James Cameron is a madman, right? Twice in history, the filmmaker took on two ambitious films that pundits had written off as probable flops. Instead, “Titanic,” went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Then years later, “Avatar” did the same (and it should be noted, “Avengers: Endgame” briefly became the highest-grossing film of all time until Cameron re-released “Avatar” worldwide and has reclaimed that throne). So we’ve always said, don’t bet against and or don’t ever count out James Cameron.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Starts Over With New Director Yann Demange & New Writer
Marvel’s “Blade” franchise is starting over creatively. After losing its original director, Bassam Tariq, who parted ways with the studio earlier this year, Marvel has not only found a new director but a new writer and appears to be starting from scratch. According to THR, Yann Demange...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Amber Riley and Wayne Brady look to make history as first celebs to win both ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Masked Singer’
Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy. SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball...
‘Barbie’: Will Ferrell Says Greta Gerwig’s Upcoming Movie Is “The Ultimate Example Of High Art And Low Art”
Is there any other movie hitting theaters in 2023 with more intrigue than Greta Gerwig‘s “Barbie“? Sure, maybe a couple, but Gerwig’s follow-up to 2019’s “Little Women” ranks high with moviegoers because it’s such an audacious concept. A $100 million live-action film about Mattel‘s legendary toy with Margot Robbie as the titular fashion doll? Don’t laugh if Gerwig and co-screenwriter Noah Baumbach pull off a cultural sensation with this one, especially if Ryan Gosling brings the “ken-ergy,” as he promises to…
Ryan Reynolds Says He Co-Wrote A ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie, But It Was “Lost” To The Fox/Disney Merger
Ryan Reynolds has teased a lot of “Deadpool” in the past, once suggesting that “Deadpool 3” in the 20th Century Fox era was going to be a road trip movie between Deadpool and Wolverine. Of course, that is happening now—at least a Deadpool and Wolverine movie in the new Marvel era, coming in 2024—but apparently, Reynolds had all kinds of ideas, including a Christmas movie.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Co-Writer Joe Robert Cole Reveals Two Other Black Panther Replacements Considered For New Film
After Chadwick Boseman‘s tragic death in 2020, MCU fans wondered who would take over the Black Panther mantle for the actor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Marvel Studios did a good job keeping it secret, but now that the film’s in theaters, the secret’s out. Letitia Wright‘s Shuri became the new Black Panther in Wakanda’s battle against Namor the Sub-Mariner in the sequel to Ryan Coogler‘s 2018 film.
‘To Cook A Bear’: Disney+ Orders Six-Part Series Adaptation Of 2017 Nordic Noir Novel
A Disney Nordic Noir? When’s the last time that happened? Probably never, but Deadline reports that’s what Disney+ has on the way as a six-part limited series. The streamer has an adaptation of Mikael Niemi‘s 2017 novel “To Cook A Bear” on the way, a 19th-century period piece that sees a runaway boy and priest team up to search for a killer bear in the nearby wilderness.
‘Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle’ Clip: Harari Brothers Realistically Tell Hiroo Onoda’s Amazing Story [Exclusive]
Many people say that they are loyal and would lay down their life, for one thing, one person, or another. Some would do the aforementioned for their families, pets, friends, countries, and even their favorite band. However, we’re not sure anyone would be as dedicated and unwavering to their own personal causes as Hiroo Onoda was to his.
Rian Johnson Will Take On The Challenge Of The Third ‘Knives Out’ Next [Interview]
When Netflix signed a deal with Rian Johnson to make two “Knives Out” sequels, it didn’t necessarily come with a time frame. The first sequel, the already critically acclaimed “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” will arrive in theaters over Thanksgiving before a streaming launch next month. Anyone would completely understand if Johnson wanted to tackle something different before jumping into a third Benoit Blanc picture, but at the moment, the Oscar nominee is looking to go back-to-back.
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Talk ‘Bones & All,’ Embracing New Musical Challenges, Writing An Original Song & More [The Playlist Podcast]
Over the past 12 years, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have become two of the premier names in the world of film scores. The musical duo shot out of a cannon back in 2010 with the release of “The Social Network,” with a score that would win an Oscar. From there, they released a number of acclaimed scores and even earned another Oscar. So, even though we were already excited about the release of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” the idea that Reznor and Ross were working on the score for a romantic drama about two young cannibals in the ‘80s seemed too good to be true. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I got the chance to speak with Reznor and Ross about their surprising new score and how their sound has evolved over the years.
‘Yellowstone’: Wes Bentley Talks About Chasing the Role of Jamie Dutton & Ominously Teases What’s to Come [Yellowstoners Podcast]
The Yellowstoners, Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, have returned to break down another season of “Yellowstone” like Beth’s bottle over some poor woman’s head. Along the way, they’ll also welcome guests from the show to discuss what makes the series so popular, their favorite characters and moments, and tease what’s to come.
