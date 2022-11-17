Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Announces Signing Of Popular Star
AEW President Tony Khan has officially confirmed that popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita is All Elite. He also announced that we will hear from Takeshita on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour show. Takeshita quickly became a favourite of the AEW fanbase during his matches earlier this year. He recently...
Returning WWE Star’s Heartfelt Response To Fan Reaction
After speculation that Kevin Owens might not be match fit for Survivor Series WarGames, KO made his return during the November 18 edition of SmackDown. Owens made a surprise entrance during SmackDown to reveal himself as the final member of the Men’s WarGames team, where he will join the Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre.
Major WWE Return Expected To Take Place Soon
WWE is reportedly set to get one of their major players back sooner rather than later. WWE has been without former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch since SummerSlam, where she suffered a separated shoulder in her clash with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Becky was written off WWE television following...
Potential Spoiler On Huge Returns At AEW Full Gear
A potential spoiler has emerged on unannounced surprise appearances possibly set for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The spoilery stuff is on the next page, so only click ahead if you want to be in the know. Click the ‘next page’ button below for potential spoilers. Share...
AEW Star Addresses Recent Name Change
A big AEW name has addressed his recent name change. ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry was previously known as pure old ‘Jungle Boy,’ to the AEW fanbase. Over recent months, this has changed, and Jungle Boy is now referred to as ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry. This...
AEW Rampage November 18 Ratings Revealed
The ratings have been revealed for the go-home edition of AEW Rampage (November 18) before AEW Full Gear 2022. The episode saw Eddie Kingston and Ortiz go up against Konosuke Takeshita and Jun Akiyama in the main event, to help set up the Mad King vs Akiyama at AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour the following night.
How AEW All Out Fight Affected Kenny Omega Vs. Will Ospreay Plans
After a four-year absence from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kenny Omega is set to return to NJPW to face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom in 2023. Fightful Select (subscription required) has reported that conversations started during the summer for the match to take place. Omega had teased the idea of...
WWE Star Gets New Look
A WWE star has received a new look after recent indication that he would be undergoing a character reboot. After previously causing a stir with a cryptic Tweet, a WWE star has returned to action with a new look, somewhat similar to an old look. Akira Tozawa had been floundering...
Triple H Planning To Revamp WWE Star’s Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly looking at Finn Balor as something of a “reclamation project”. Levesque had pushed Balor as NXT Champion in 2015 and the Irishman was primed for a big start on the WWE main roster in 2016 as the first ever Universal Champion, but an injury meant he had to relinquish the title the day after he won it.
Tony Khan Discusses Current Plans For ROH
AEW President Tony Khan has provided a new update on his plans for ROH, ahead of a potential TV deal announcement. Since Khan announced that he had acquired ROH in March, the promotion has only hosted two live events, the Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor pay-per-views in April and July respectively.
Actor & Occasional Wrestler Names Who He’d Like To Wrestle In AEW & WWE
Actor and occasional wrestler, Stephen Amell, has named who would like to face in AEW and WWE if he were to return to the squared circle. Stephen Amell is perhaps best known for playing ‘Arrow’ between 2012-2020 on the CW Network. Amell also stars in the wrestling focused...
WWE Officially Confirms Name Change
A WWE name change has been officially confirmed ahead on the official WWE roster website ahead of Survivor Series WarGames. Cementing the newer and more vicious moniker, one popular and recently returned WWE star has now received a name change. With Mia Yim recently returning and assuming the ring name...
WWE Star Set For First Match In Over 7 Years
A WWE star is set for his first match in over seven years. Former member of The Authority, Jamie Noble, has announced that he will be making his in-ring return on December 11 at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia. Noble’s last match was way back in June...
Former WWE Star Explains Why He No Longer Wrestles Full-Time
Former WWE star Santino Marella has explained why he stepped away from the ring, effectively retiring from in-ring competition. Marella initially announced his retirement from wrestling in 2014 while still with WWE. The star returned to the ring after his WWE release in 2016, but only wrestled sporadically, never making...
Two Top NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts
At tonight’s (November 21) WWE Raw taping, two NXT stars made their main roster debut. Find out who they are!. On the match card tonight, an interesting duo of matches including the main roster debut of one from NXT!. Before tonight’s WWE Raw hits the air, fans in the...
Top AEW Star Praises Tony Khan’s Treatment Of Wrestlers
Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has become one of the top stars in the company since her debut two years ago. Jade reigns as the current and inaugural TBS Champion, capturing the title back in January and remaining undefeated ever since. Cargill has been tipped for big success not...
Recent AEW Signing Confirms Talks With WWE
AEW recently announced a highly anticipated signing that was met with a lot of excitement from fans. During AEW’s debut tour of Canada, the company officially confirmed that Renee Paquette was All Elite. AEW fans had speculated about Renee potentially becoming All Elite ever since her WWE departure back...
AEW Full Gear Entrance Inspired By WWE Legend
Find out what AEW star made their ring entrance for a championship match at AEW Full Gear by paying homage to a WWE legend. WWE legend in her own right, Vickie Guerrero was on hand to accompany the ‘Native Beast’ Nyla Rose as she made her entrance ahead of her big match at AEW Full Gear.
Saraya Makes In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW pay-per-view marked the return to in-ring competition for a former WWE star, as Saraya returned to the ring. Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) made her return to in-ring action at AEW Full Gear. With a back and forth battle with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., the...
Wild Spots You Must See From AEW ‘Legends On Both Sides’ Match At Full Gear
With a match billed as having “legends on both sides,” AEW Full Gear saw a big tag team effort with no disqualifications and wild spots!. Old rivalries were renewed in an AEW ring when Jeff Jarrett teamed with Jay Lethal to take on Sting and Darby Allin. With...
