DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County District Attorney announced on Monday that he is lifting a controversial theft policy. “One policy of my first term was not prosecuting the theft of necessary items like food, diapers, or baby formula that amounts between $100 and $750 unless evidence shows the theft was for economic gain,” said Creuzot. “This policy targets a very narrow class of offense and was instituted in an effort to decriminalize poverty, but instead, the policy has been misrepresented and politicized, and those who have done that have created a sense of mistrust about this office. Keep in mind, thefts under $100 are Class C Misdemeanors and do not come to the DA’s office, rather they are handled in Municipal Court.”

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO