Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
wbap.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested After Deadly Garland Police Chase
GARLAND (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that was sparked by a police chase out of Garland Saturday night. Garland Police said officers were attempting to stop a white Tahoe that was tied to several armed robberies across DFW. The driver refused to pull over and headed into Dallas.
wbap.com
Funeral Service Held for Fallen Grand Prairie Police Officer
GRAND PRAIRIE (WBAP/KLIF) – The Grand Prairie Police Department celebrated the life on fallen Officer Brandon Tsai during a funeral service on Monday at Gateway Church in Grand Prairie. “Officer Brandon Tsai has now been sworn in to protect the streets of Heaven,” said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Man Arrested for Making 3D Machine Gun Conversion Devices
WFAA – (WBAP/KLIF)- A Fort Worth man faces federal charges with alleged manufacture and selling of 3D printed machine gun conversion devices. Federal officials say they seized more than 650 conversion or “switch” devices; when put into pistols and semi-automatic rifles, they convert the weapons into free-fire machine guns.
wbap.com
Dallas County DA Lifts Controversial Theft Policy
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas County District Attorney announced on Monday that he is lifting a controversial theft policy. “One policy of my first term was not prosecuting the theft of necessary items like food, diapers, or baby formula that amounts between $100 and $750 unless evidence shows the theft was for economic gain,” said Creuzot. “This policy targets a very narrow class of offense and was instituted in an effort to decriminalize poverty, but instead, the policy has been misrepresented and politicized, and those who have done that have created a sense of mistrust about this office. Keep in mind, thefts under $100 are Class C Misdemeanors and do not come to the DA’s office, rather they are handled in Municipal Court.”
wbap.com
Cook Children’s Opens State-of-the-Art Pediatric Hospital
(WBAP/KLIF) — Cook Children’s Health Care System held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thursday, to unveil its new pediatric hospital in Prosper. Cook’s President and CEO Rick Merrill said that the 23-acre campus is strategically positioned to serve families in a fast-growing area. The state-of-the-art facility was built along...
wbap.com
DFW Rental Market Trending Lower
(WBAP/KLIF) — Rental rates in the DFW area are on the downtrend, at least for now. The rental market is cooling off after a 23% increase since 2020. According to Chris Salviati with Apartment List, the median price for a one-bedroom rental varies across the metroplex. A typical one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth goes for the average rental price of $1,158, while Arlington is at $1,112, Dallas $1,231, and in Denton $1,166.
wbap.com
Dallas Sports Commission Headed to World Cup
(WBAP/KLIF) — The World Cup in Qatar has the attention of the Dallas Sports Commission. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning on Sunday, the Dallas Sports Commission has their eyes focused on hosting in 2026. Executive Director Monica Paul says they will attend this year’s World Cup to...
