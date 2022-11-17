Read full article on original website
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
Ohio woman said she drowned 93-year-old grandmother in the kitchen sink
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
Fox 19
Man gets 22 years for fatally shooting woman from window of Covington home
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (ENQUIRER) - A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman outside his Covington home last year, court records show. Edwin Nathan Brooks-Kellis, 29, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana with a firearm, the court records show. He was initially charged with murder but that charge was later amended to manslaughter.
Cincinnati Police in search of 2 men who stole a Bengals banner
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are searching for two men who stole a Bengals banner Tuesday, November 8th. The two men were videoed on surveillance cameras taking a 20-by-8 banner from Paycor Stadium just before midnight. The video shows the unidentified suspects walking from the street and into the stadium’s...
Deceased Cincinnati man accused of raping, fatally strangling missing woman in 1978
CINCINNATI (TCD) -- A man who died in a car accident in 1985 stands accused of killing a woman in 1978 after DNA evidence recently linked him to the murder. On March 24, 1978, Cheryl Thompson disappeared after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The next month, on April 8, 1978, her body was reportedly found near a river by an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer.
23-year-old man charged, another in 'stable condition' after Fairfield shooting
Police said a 22-year-old drove away from the location and was found inside his vehicle along Nilles Road with multiple gunshot wounds.
WKRC
Father arrested for allegedly bringing gun to local high school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The father of a Taft High School student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the school, fightening students. Antonio Gunn went to the school Thursday after he found out his daughter was involved in a fight, according to court papers. Gunn was said to be...
Fox 19
2nd UC student identified as suspected serial killer’s first victim
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is getting a little bit of closure into the death of their loved one 45 years ago. Nancy Ann Theobald is suspected to have been the victim of a serial killer, Ralph Howell, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. When Joseph Theobald,...
wvxu.org
44-year-old cold case cracked in Hamilton County
After more than 40 years, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has indicted Ralph Howell for the rape and murder of 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson. On March 24, 1978, Thompson went missing after leaving her home to meet her boyfriend at a bar in Oakley. Weeks later, her...
Man killed in overnight crash in South Fairmount
Cincinnati police said the man lost control of his car and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Roselawn, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is dead after a shooting in Roselawn Saturday morning, police said. Officers say they were called to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive around 4:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas Duncan, 41, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Officers say they attempted...
WKRC
Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>5 killed, 25 hurt in shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Crews were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hoover Avenue near Strawberry Row...
2 transported after multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Township
A multiple vehicle crash in Colerain Twp sent two people to UCMC Sunday evening. Police said the extent of their injuries is unknown. The Hamilton Ave exit off I-275 WB was closed for hours.
Mom changes plea to guilty in death of daughter, 12, found in their Xenia home in June
XENIA — The 43-year-old mother of 12-year-old Aaliyah Artis will learn her fate in December after she decided to a plea agreement in the investigation of the child’s death. A Dec. 21 hearing has been scheduled for Mary Artis on two felony counts of endangering children, according to...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of a crash with pedestrian struck on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Cincinnati police: Missing 8-year-old boy found safe
Police found him 10:15 a.m. Friday after going missing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said he is safe and healthy.
18-year-old man found dead after Fairfield shooting
An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting along Planet Drive in Fairfield on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Fox 19
Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
