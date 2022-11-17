The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of eight finalists for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant. The other seven finalists are Oregon, USC, Jackson State, Mississippi State, Alcorn State, Miami, and Missouri. 247 Sports Composite ranks Bryant as the 54th overall defensive lineman in the 2023 class. On3 is even higher on Bryant; they rate him as a four-star recruit and rank him as the 38th-best defensive lineman in the nation. He attends Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, MS. In 2021, he recorded 78 tackles, 11 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss. Bryant committed to Utah in June. However, he decommitted in August. He has received a whopping 30 offers. Final 8👀 pic.twitter.com/ybWDga2j8F — Calebbryant (@Calebb_45) November 21, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska Football Coaching Search Tracker: Week 12

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO