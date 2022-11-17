Read full article on original website
Bucs co-DC Kacy Rodgers talks impact of Devin White, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off back-to-back wins, as well as a much-needed bye week, as they prepare for Sunday’s road trip to face the Cleveland Browns. After a rough patch of inconsistent play, the Bucs defense has set the tone for team’s recent success, with some dominant play against the defending Super Bowl champs, as well as a Seattle Seahawks team that had won four straight games.
yourerie
From football to fungi: A former NFL quarterback’s new life as a mushroom farmer
FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — At MycoLove Farm in Fort Lupton, former Denver Broncos quarterback Jack Plummer is on a mission. He wants to raise awareness about the benefits of mushrooms. He and the other cofounders do not grow psilocybin or psychedelic mushrooms. Plummer supports the decriminalization of them,...
NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player
Anyone tuning into ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” witnessed an uncomfortable but entertaining debate between analysts Booger McFarland and Steve Young. The topic: New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. There wouldn’t seem to be much to debate there, as everyone agrees the former BYU quarterback had a terrible game in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Afterward, when a Read more... The post NFL fans react as ESPN analysts argue about controversial player appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cornhuskers are finalists for 2023 DL from Mississippi
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of eight finalists for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant. The other seven finalists are Oregon, USC, Jackson State, Mississippi State, Alcorn State, Miami, and Missouri. 247 Sports Composite ranks Bryant as the 54th overall defensive lineman in the 2023 class. On3 is even higher on Bryant; they rate him as a four-star recruit and rank him as the 38th-best defensive lineman in the nation. He attends Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, MS. In 2021, he recorded 78 tackles, 11 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss. Bryant committed to Utah in June. However, he decommitted in August. He has received a whopping 30 offers. Final 8👀 pic.twitter.com/ybWDga2j8F — Calebbryant (@Calebb_45) November 21, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska Football Coaching Search Tracker: Week 12
Oh, Hogs' Anthony Black Can Also Score ... A Lot
Freshman point guard puts up 26 points and strong defense in Maui opener.
