ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

'Demanding Better': Nurses In Yonkers To Rally For Safe Staffing, Fair Contract

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Txzva_0jEoaZxv00
The speak-out will be held at St. Joseph's Medical Center, where nurses will demand better staffing practices and a fair contract. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A group of nurses in Westchester County will soon rally to demand safer staffing practices and a better contract from the hospital they work at.

The speak-out will be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at noon in Yonkers in front of the St. Joseph’s Medical Center, according to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

There, nurses will highlight how the hospital has violated contractual safe staffing ratios in the intensive care unit, psychiatric units, and emergency department by often assigning three patients to nurses instead of the safer standard of two, according to the NYSNA.

The nurses will also protest against understaffing and a lack of investment into the hospital's staff and equipment, which they say is an issue of health equity in Yonkers, which has some of the poorest census tracts in Westchester County, the association said.

"St. Joseph’s Medical Center nurses say they are tired of being understaffed and under-resourced, often scrambling for basic equipment to serve their patients. Nurses are demanding better for their patients and themselves," officials from the NYSNA said.

The speak-out comes after three years of contract negotiations with the hospital. Nurses worked through the COVID-19 pandemic with an expired contract, according to the NYSNA.

"The low wages and huge disparity in pay and benefits with neighboring facilities makes recruitment and retention difficult, furthering the safe staffing crisis," NYSNA officials said.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Peekskill's Paul Godbee, 84, Built Many Homes Throughout New York

Paul Godbee, a longtime Westchester resident and businessman, fell asleep in death on November 10, 2022. He was 84 years old. Paul was born on July 30, 1938 in Millen, GA to Willie Warren Godbee and Willie Mae Patrick (Godbee). He went to school in Georgia and worked hard on the family farm before following his older brother Willie and moving to Peekskill in 1955.
PEEKSKILL, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History. November 21, 1946: Otis Elevator announced a quarterly dividend of fifty cents a share, an increase of 15 cents from the previous quarter. The dividend paid on December 27; Preferred stock holders got a dividend of $1.50.
YONKERS, NY
NY1

Councilmember Amanda Farías discusses the Bronx’s recovery

Bronx City Councilwoman Amanda Farías joined “In Focus” to kick off the holiday season and gear up for Small Business Saturday. As the Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and a lifelong Bronxite, she discussed how the borough is recovering as we emerge from the pandemic.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Yes, Golf Course In Mamaroneck Can Build 105 Homes On Property, Court Rules

A Westchester County country club will once again be able to pursue permits to build 105 residences on its property, thanks to a court ruling. In a ruling from the New York State Supreme Court from Thursday, Nov. 17, it was determined that the Hampshire Country Club in Mamaroneck can resume a decade-long effort to move forward with the project after it was denied by the village's Planning Board, according to the ruling.
MAMARONECK, NY
Daily Voice

51-Year-Old Father Killed In Yonkers After His Car Hits Wall: Police

A father driving with his son was killed after his vehicle struck a wall in Westchester County, police said. On Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:15 p.m., Orange County resident 51-year-old Ronel Cook of Newburgh was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers with his son when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wall at the Seminary Avenue overpass, according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Eight Displaced, One Hospitalized In Weekend Bayonne House Fire

Eight residents were displaced and one was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a massive fire over the weekend in Bayonne, authorities said. Firefighters responding to the house at 95 Hobart Ave. found smoke coming from the three-story, two-family house around 4:25 p.m., Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. Firefighters used...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

'Put Lives At Risk': Nassau County Dentist, Town Worker Charged In Opioid Prescription Scheme

A Long Island dentist is among two people facing charges for allegedly selling opioid prescriptions to people without a medical need. Farmingdale resident Jason DiBlasi, age 49, who owns a dental office in Massapequa, was arraigned on 113 counts of criminal sale of a prescription for a controlled substance by a practitioner or pharmacist in Nassau County Court Friday, Nov. 18.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
409K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy