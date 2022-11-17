Read full article on original website
Marvin Weber (1955-2022)
Marvin E. Weber, age 67, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away suddenly at 5:04 P.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Edgerton. Mr. Weber was a 1973 graduate of Edgerton High School and began working in maintenance for Simpson Industries, which eventually became Diversified Machine, retiring with over thirty years of service to the company.
Robin Taft (1958-2022)
Robin Lynn Taft, age 64, of Wauseon, passed away shortly after midnight on Saturday, November 19, 2022 with her family by her side at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania. She was born in Wauseon on October 8, 1958, to the late Herbert Lammon Jr. and Phyllis (Gamber) Lammon. Robin graduated...
Lorin “Larry” Shonk (1935-2022)
Lorin “Larry” L. Shonk, age 86, of rural Bryan, Ohio passed away Tuesday night, November 15, 2022 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. He was born December 01, 1935 in Haskins, Ohio to the late Otto and Daisy (Miller) Shonk. He married Elaine K. Wiley on...
Bernard “Barney” Frey (1949-2022)
Bernard “Barney” Frey, age 73 years, of Pettisville, passed away Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 at the Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born January 5, 1949 at Wauseon the son of James and Emagene (Short) Frey. A 1967 graduate of Pettisville High School, he then went...
Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades Signs To Continue Running Career At Youngstown State
DIVISION I SIGNING … Wauseon senior Grace Rhoades recently committed to continue her education and running career at Youngstown State University (Division I). Pictured at her signing event are: front row – Kristen Rhoades (mother), Grace Rhoades, Chad Rhoades (father). Back row – Wauseon Cross Country Coach Tom Vernot, Wauseon Girls Track Coach Mike Colon. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Awards Trooper Of The Year
DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance Post. The selection of Trooper Blankemeyer, age 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Defiance Post. Fellow officers assigned to the Defiance...
Mary Ann Lewis (1934-2022)
Mary Ann (Mrazek) Lewis, age 87 of Coldwater Lake, Michigan (formerly of Bryan, Ohio) passed away early November 16, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance Ohio. Mary Ann was born and raised in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, the daughter of Louis and Frances Mrazek. She met her husband of...
Wauseon 8th Graders Get Hands On Job Experience
Wauseon Middle School 8th graders participated in “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” (ECHO for 8th Graders) held at Four County Career Center. Career Explorers from the Career Center guided the students through several careers that were of interest to the 8th graders as they are looking forward to planning for their future.
Bridging The Gap Hosts Community Thanksgiving Dinner In Stryker
NO NEED TO COOK … Many took advantage of the deliciously prepared Thanksgiving dinner which was free at Bridging the Gap on November 19, 2022. Sara Fackler, enjoying supper with her youngsters, Mary, Lee and Joseph, attends the church and was happy to have dinner prepared by someone else. She and Lee both raved about the homemade rhubarb pie. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Flair On The Square Receives Grant Money From Power In The Purse
At its fourth quarter meeting, Power in the Purse selected Flair on the Square to receive a grant of $1,000. Flair on the Square is a juried fine arts festival with live entertainment, delicious culinary treats, local fresh market, art demonstrations and hands-on art for inspiring young artists. The event...
M. E. Miller Tire Near Wauseon Celebrates Change Of Ownership
RIBBON CUTTING … Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members, as well as the owners and employees of M. E. Miller Tire celebrate a ribbon cutting for the company and its changing ownership. M.E. Miller Tire, located at 17386 OH-2 just west of Wauseon, has made a change in ownership. Longtime...
High School Girls Basketball Roundup For November 19, 2022
EDGERTON – The Blackbirds led 29-21 after three quarters and survived a 5/24 night at the foul line to get a 37-35 road win. Grace Crawford netted 11 points to lead Pettisville (2-0) and Taylor Smith had eight to pace Edgerton (0-2) PETTISVILLE (37) – Grieser 9; Klopfenstein 2;...
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA)
The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 14th at 7:00 p.m. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Council first moved to approve an amended version of the agenda in order to add items to new business, such as a motion to approve the financial statement and appropriation line item for the veteran’s banners.
Montpelier’s 13th Annual Olde Tyme Holiday Kicks Off The Holiday Season
CAROLING … Montpelier High School Carole’s we’re stationed under the Main Street Station sign next to the towns Christmas tree. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) For the past thirteen years, Montpelier has celebrated their big Christmas event, Olde Tyme Holiday, with activities to be had all over the town.
Stryker @ Pettisville Girls Varsity Basketball
PETTISVILLE – Pettisville took a 17-9 lead at halftime and survived a Stryker second half comeback to pull out a 41-39 BBC non-conference win. Grace Crawford topped the scoring column for the Blackbirds with 14 and Ellie Grieser had 12. Sage Woolace dropped 20 points for Stryker to lead...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging
SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)
BRYAN BOARD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: BPA Reviews Utility Budget
Bryan Board of Public Affairs began their meeting on November 15 at 5:00 p.m. Minutes from the previous meeting on November 1 were approved by the board, as well ask the clerk treasurer’s report. Bryan Police Chief Greg Ruskey approached the podium and asked to use city power for...
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Fabian Aguilar Sworn In As Newest Member Of Police Department
SWORN IN … Mayor Robert Day is shown swearing in officer Fabian Aguilar to the Edgerton Police Department. Aguilar had previously been employed by Edgerton but left after an accident. Many of the Edgerton police officers came in support of their fellow officer. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Edgerton...
2022-2023 BBC Boys Basketball Season Preview
BBC PREVIEW … Pettisville’s Cayden Jacoby goes to the basket against Liberty Center in a non-league game last season. Jacoby is one of four returning starters for the Blackbirds who look to improve on last year’s 12-10 record. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Pettisville and Stryker return...
BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hilltop Pulls Away In Fourth Quarter To Beat Montpelier 41-30
MONTPELIER – It was a matchup of the top two teams in the BBC the last two seasons to get the girls high school basketball season underway. Hilltop was able to overcome turnovers and used a 17-4 final stanza to earn a 41-30 win in the nonconference meeting between the two schools.
