NO NEED TO COOK … Many took advantage of the deliciously prepared Thanksgiving dinner which was free at Bridging the Gap on November 19, 2022. Sara Fackler, enjoying supper with her youngsters, Mary, Lee and Joseph, attends the church and was happy to have dinner prepared by someone else. She and Lee both raved about the homemade rhubarb pie. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

STRYKER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO