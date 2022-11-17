ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County SWAT team called in to assist in Pevely domestic incident

(Pevely) 44-year-old Jason Gene Phillips of Pevely was arrested and charged after an incident on Friday. Phillips is charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree. He is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond. After a victim reported a domestic-related assault in which Phillips was the suspect, three Pevely Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Old State Road South to investigate. Officers located Phillips who was holding a shotgun. Phillips initially complied with the officers’ demands to relinquish his shotgun. But when he failed to comply with further commands, he was sprayed with OC (commonly referred to as pepper spray). Phillips retrieved the shotgun, and as he turned toward the officers, one officer fired his weapon. Phillips allegedly fired toward the officers who retreated and called for assistance. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to apprehend Phillips without injuries to him or the officers. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident as requested by the Pevely Police Department.
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman receives 10-year sentence for drug trafficking, possession

Katie Lynn Hovis, 30, of Festus has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and drug possession. She already was serving a five-year prison sentence for previous drug-related convictions, according to court documents. On Nov. 1, Hovis pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking and three counts of...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold

Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges

Kevin J. Karll, 68, of High Ridge has been sentenced to 10 years for felony drug charges. At the time of the arrest for those drug offenses, he was on probation after being convicted of previous drug charges, according to court papers. On Nov. 7, Karll pleaded guilty to one...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX2Now

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
DITTMER, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home

A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant …. A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Polar Express train ride returns with real train …. The Polar Express is back...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
Ceebla Cuud

Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away

A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

3-year-old shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy