(Pevely) 44-year-old Jason Gene Phillips of Pevely was arrested and charged after an incident on Friday. Phillips is charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree. He is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond. After a victim reported a domestic-related assault in which Phillips was the suspect, three Pevely Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Old State Road South to investigate. Officers located Phillips who was holding a shotgun. Phillips initially complied with the officers’ demands to relinquish his shotgun. But when he failed to comply with further commands, he was sprayed with OC (commonly referred to as pepper spray). Phillips retrieved the shotgun, and as he turned toward the officers, one officer fired his weapon. Phillips allegedly fired toward the officers who retreated and called for assistance. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to apprehend Phillips without injuries to him or the officers. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident as requested by the Pevely Police Department.

PEVELY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO