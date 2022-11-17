Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County SWAT team called in to assist in Pevely domestic incident
(Pevely) 44-year-old Jason Gene Phillips of Pevely was arrested and charged after an incident on Friday. Phillips is charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree. He is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond. After a victim reported a domestic-related assault in which Phillips was the suspect, three Pevely Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Old State Road South to investigate. Officers located Phillips who was holding a shotgun. Phillips initially complied with the officers’ demands to relinquish his shotgun. But when he failed to comply with further commands, he was sprayed with OC (commonly referred to as pepper spray). Phillips retrieved the shotgun, and as he turned toward the officers, one officer fired his weapon. Phillips allegedly fired toward the officers who retreated and called for assistance. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to apprehend Phillips without injuries to him or the officers. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident as requested by the Pevely Police Department.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman receives 10-year sentence for drug trafficking, possession
Katie Lynn Hovis, 30, of Festus has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and drug possession. She already was serving a five-year prison sentence for previous drug-related convictions, according to court documents. On Nov. 1, Hovis pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking and three counts of...
myleaderpaper.com
Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold
Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
kttn.com
Missouri man faces at least 15 years in prison after jurors find him guilty of gun charge
A jury in U.S. District Court on Wednesday convicted a man from Ferguson, Missouri of a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Due to a series of prior convictions for violent offenses, Anthony Willis, 29, now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison as an armed career criminal.
KMOV
Police: Man killed in carjacking attempt after trying to cross I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70. According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole. He was pronounced dead on the scene. This...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges
Kevin J. Karll, 68, of High Ridge has been sentenced to 10 years for felony drug charges. At the time of the arrest for those drug offenses, he was on probation after being convicted of previous drug charges, according to court papers. On Nov. 7, Karll pleaded guilty to one...
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him.
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
Colorado Gunman Used Same Style Rifle as St. Louis Shooter
AR-15 style rifles have been the weapon of choice for the perpetrators of several recent mass shootings
Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
Man took $2 million in St. Louis-area extortion, fraud schemes
A federal judge sentenced a Metro East man for a scheme through which he threatened two St. Louis-area businesses and extorted more than $2 million.
Man flees from stolen vehicle, struck and killed on I-70 EB
A carjacking ended in a fatal accident early Sunday morning.
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Person charged with evidence tampering in Ferguson homicide
FERGUSON, Mo. — A person is accused of tampering with evidence after a homicide inside a Ferguson home earlier this week. Janet House, 75, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence in a felony after police said someone fatally shot Spencer Allen inside the home he shared with House.
FOX2now.com
Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant home
A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Woman scammed by fake landlord, asked to leave Florissant …. A Florissant home becomes a nightmare for a mom and her two children. Polar Express train ride returns with real train …. The Polar Express is back...
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
KMOV
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday around 4:30 p.m., a call to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department came in about a 3-year-old boy that had been shot in the eye at the 3000 block of California Avenue in St. Louis. Preliminary police reports show that the gunshot was self-inflicted.
KMOV
St. Louis woman allegedly attempted to run over grandfather with car
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman is in police custody after authorities say she allegedly assaulted her grandfather and attempted to run him over with her car. According to St. Louis City police, on Thursday, Nov. 17 around 1 p.m., they received a call from a 72-year-old man stating he was being harassed by his granddaughter in City Garden. He told police the incident was over some alleged unpaid debts.
Comments / 1