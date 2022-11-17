Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Carson Wentz trade gives Commanders incentive to start Taylor Heinicke at least two more games
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of...
NBC Sports
Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started
In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson: Ronnie Stanley said ankle was pretty good
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went into Sunday’s game with some concern about his availability due to a stomach bug that kept him from practicing Friday, but his postgame concern was about the health of a teammate. Jackson said he felt great during the 13-3 win over the Panthers, but...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes calls Travis Kelce “greatest tight end of all time”
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City’s dramatic win in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and afterward Mahomes had high praise for Kelce. “Travis, I mean, it’s Travis, greatest tight end of all time, he makes plays like that to win...
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
NBC Sports
Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration
Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett on late Russell Wilson incompletion: We want the clock running
The Broncos tried something different on Sunday by having quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak call the team’s offensive plays instead of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. A game-opening 92-yard touchdown drive made that look like a wise move, but the Broncos weren’t able to find the end zone again. The 16 points that they managed still might have been enough, but a blunder by quarterback Russell Wilson left the door wide open for the Raiders at the end of the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields considered day-to-day, but season-ending injury not ruled out
While there may be some reason for optimism about Justin Fields‘ injured non-throwing shoulder, the quarterback is not out of the woods. After Fields injured the shoulder on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is day-to-day. But the way he said it kind of makes that phrase mean a little less.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
NBC Sports
Charles Harris, Josh Paschal, Josh Reynolds remain out of practice
The Lions already have ruled out cornerback Jeff Okudah for Thursday’s game against the Bills. The turnaround time isn’t long enough for Okudah to recover from a concussion. They hope to have some of the players who didn’t play Sunday back for Thursday, but defensive lineman Charles Harris...
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
NBC Sports
Report: McCoy to start vs. 49ers in place of injured Murray
The 49ers will face a short-handed Arizona Cardinals offense Monday night in Mexico City, with backup quarterback Colt McCoy reportedly slated to start in place of an injured Kyler Murray. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Monday morning, citing a source, that McCoy 'definitively' will start against San Francisco, and that...
NBC Sports
Matt Pryor out for Colts, reportedly went to hospital with illness
The Colts will not have tackle Matt Pryor in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Pryor was on the team’s inactive list on Sunday morning and James Palmer of NFL Media reports that he went to the hospital with an illness. Right tackle Braden Smith was...
NBC Sports
Lovie Smith on potential QB change: We need to do some things differently and we will
Texans head coach Lovie Smith said after Sunday’s loss to the Commanders that he wouldn’t “just change to change” in response to questions about what the team would do to change their fortunes after a 1-8-1 start. Smith sounded a bit more open to shaking things...
NBC Sports
Report: OBJ plans to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly will begin visiting teams soon. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, citing sources, that the former Pro Bowl receiver plans on visiting the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants after Thanksgiving. The 30-year-old is coming off a torn ACL...
NBC Sports
Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
NBC Sports
Patriots release RB J.J. Taylor, sign a kicker to practice squad
The New England Patriots made a pair of roster moves Monday evening. They announced the release of running back J.J. Taylor and the signing of kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad. Taylor has played in 12 games over the last three seasons, including one appearance in 2022. He ran...
NBC Sports
Linval Joseph: Eagles gave me a chance, I want to show the world I’ve still got it
The Eagles added a pair of veteran defensive tackles to their roster last week and both Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh had a hand in Sunday’s 17-16 win over the Colts. The two players split a sack of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan and combined to make seven tackles in their first game action for any team during the 2022 season. After the game, Joseph, who turned 34 last month, said that he felt he “did my job” despite having limited practice time with the team and that he hopes to use the rest of the season as a chance to show the league that he still has a lot left in the tank.
NBC Sports
