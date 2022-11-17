ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
BUFFALO, NY
wdkx.com

Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’

Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Lake effect snow band divides towns

Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy