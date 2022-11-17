Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
Snowfall eases in western New York after historic storm
Western New York state is digging out from under piles of snow at the start of the holiday week, after a historic snowstorm slammed the area over the weekend, notching a spot in the record books for Buffalo and surrounding areas.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
Lake effect bullseye: The big dig-out in the southtowns as the northtowns get a turn at lake effect snow
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Buffalo Breaks Snowfall Record During Weekend Snowstorm
The massive lake effect snowstorm has dropped historic levels of snow across Western New York. Orchard Park got the most snow ever in a 24-hour period in New York State. But that wasn't the only town setting records. A new daily snowfall record was recorded today (November 19th) at the...
wxxinews.org
While snow buries much of the Buffalo area and other parts of WNY, Rochester sees little accumulation
While the Buffalo area and other parts of Western NY are measuring snowfall from the recent lake effect snow event in feet, there’s little accumulation in the immediate Rochester area. The frigid winds coming across Lake Erie over the last few days have dumped more than six feet of...
Western NY is having a ‘Snowvember’ to remember: See photos from the winter storm
This week’s winter weather event is the party that won’t stop in Western New York. Over five feet have fallen in some areas and the National Weather Service predicts snow could continue to fall throughout the weekend, bombarding Buffalo and surrounding areas. Upstate New York, and Buffalo in...
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’
Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
WGRZ TV
Lake effect snow band divides towns
Those of us that live in Western New York are all too familiar with lake effect snow bands that can bring a ton of snow to one town, and little to none to another. That was the case in 2014 when seven feet of snow fell in some areas south and east of the City of Buffalo, while communities in the northtowns and southern tier did not see much at all.
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
WGRZ TV
Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area. The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
Shocking Videos & Pictures from Western New York’s Blizzard
Our fellow New Yorkers to the west of the Hudson Valley are in the middle of a crazy and intense snow storm. Here are some shocking videos and pictures that show just what they are dealing with. It was unusually warm in the Hudson Valley about a week ago. We're...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking Lake Effect Snow into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be breezy and cold with a few passing snow showers for Thursday. The heavier lake effect snow develops this evening out towards Buffalo around 8 p.m. That band will settle south into Friday morning. The band may bring a coating overnight. While the heaviest...
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
