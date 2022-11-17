'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Ties The Knot With Fiancé Brett Randle Ahead Of Scheduled Weekend Ceremony

@madison.lecroy/instagram

An early trip down the aisle!

It seems Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy just couldn’t wait to say “I Do,” tying the knot with fiancé Brett Randle earlier this week — just three days before their scheduled wedding for Saturday, November 19.

On Wednesday, November 16, the Bravo staple’s close pal Erica Cain Missel took to social media with a sweet Instagram Story seemingly depicting her officiating LeCroy and Randle’s legal ceremony; the TV maven sported a white dress and a veil as her love rocked a sleek suit.

“Adding minister to my résumé [sic],” wrote Missle, tagging LeCroy in the adorable snap.

The couple’s intimate ceremony comes months after the reality TV maven got candid about her approach to wedding planning , revealing that her and her partner considered forgoing a formal ceremony and eloping.

"I told him we should have just showed up married and just said, 'Screw it!'" she exclusively joked to OK! back in June . "I've never done this before, so obviously this is a special thing for the both of us."

Despite these apparent fantasies of forgoing a big wedding for secretly tying the knot, LeCroy shared that at the time, she was “pretty much all done” with mapping out her special day.

“So now I can just show up," she quipped.

Yet it seems this wedding excitement translated into her professional life, LeCroy stating that her happy relationship made it easier to work alongside her former flame Austen Kroll .

" Filming with an ex is not in anyone's comfort zone by any means, but it was really nice because I felt as if I was out of the drama," she explained of what it was like taping the long-running reality series’ latest season.

"But somehow, I think it follows me,” the star continued, adding that while she “had to get involved a little bit,” her participation in the drama was “nothing like previous years.”