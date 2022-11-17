Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Where to watch the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion
In 2019, the murder mystery genre got a fresh infusion of life, and a new detective for the post-modern millennium, with Rian Johnson’s twisty thriller Knives Out. Starring James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, as the loquacious Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, the movie was a classic whodunit with a subtle stream of social satire interspersed between shocking deaths.
Digital Trends
Where to watch Love Actually
It’s never too early for a Christmas movie. From animated gems like Frosty the Snowman to 21st-century classics like Elf, holiday movies are a staple during the winter months. If you’re searching for a romantic comedy, look no further than 2003’s Love Actually. Contents. Where is it...
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Digital Trends
The best TV shows like Yellowstone
Now in its fifth season, few shows have had the enormous success that Yellowstone has managed. In an era when no one watches the same thing anymore, Yellowstone has managed to command and hold a remarkably large audience. The series, which is in many ways a more updated, gritty, and realistic version of shows like Dallas that aired back in the 1980s, has used consistently sharp writing, a roster of great stars, and plenty of Montana vistas to worm its way into TV fan’s hearts all over the country.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
Digital Trends
Star Wars’ distant past has potential for Game of Thrones-like drama
While pondering yet another big IP Disney+ series can seem like an exhaustive thought considering its current breakneck output, Andor‘s critical success for both the streaming platform and the Star Wars franchise as a whole gives a taste of the potential that the Old Republic could provide to a TV series. That’s in addition to the benefit of being heavily separated from the Skywalker Saga legacy.
Digital Trends
The Walking Dead series finale ending explained: We are the ones who live
“We are the ones who live.” It’s a poignant final phrase for a show that has captivated fans for 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes. Now, The Walking Dead has officially come to an end. Note: The following contains heavy plot spoilers for the series finale of...
Digital Trends
David Harbour on combining Die Hard and Miracle on 34th Street in Violent Night
Get ready for Santa to save the day with fists, not presents, in the new black comedy action film Violent Night. David Harbour stars as Santa Claus, but as co-star John Leguizamo describes it, “This Santa is very different than anything you’ve seen.”. In Violent Night, Santa is...
