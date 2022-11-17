Read full article on original website
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This is what pet insurance does (and doesn't) cover
Pet insurance is a great way to protect your pet — and your pocketbook. But not all pet insurance policies are created equal. In some cases, your insurance may cover accidents and major injuries. In others, it might extend to preventative care, wellness checks and even spaying and neutering.
Pet owners turn to crowdfunding to pay vets’ bills in inflation crisis
Pet owners are turning to crowdfunding to pay vets’ bills as spiralling inflation leaves them facing impossible choices between the basics of living and care for their cats and dogs. On crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, the number of people citing the cost of living as they fundraise for animal care...
How to determine if pet insurance is worth it
Pet insurance provides owners with a unique opportunity to protect both their animal and their bank account. In return for a minimal fee to a pet insurance provider each month, owners can rest comfortably knowing that their animal has guaranteed medical care and that they have the financial support to get through potential illnesses or emergencies.
Away from home? How to make sure your pets are well cared for
One of the most difficult parts of planning a trip is finding great pet care when your dog or cat can't go with you. Options include hiring a professional pet sitter to come into your home once or twice a day, boarding your pet in a pet sitter's home, leaving pets at a boarding kennel or veterinary clinic or swapping pet care with a trustworthy neighbor or friend. All have pros and cons. Here's what to consider.
Do seniors need life insurance?
Life insurance provides peace of mind and financial security both for policyholders and their loved ones. In exchange for a monthly fee to a provider, the insured can obtain a policy for hundreds of thousands of dollars (or even more than $1 million). That coverage, depending on the policy type, can then be given to beneficiaries in the event of the policyholder's death or as a cash resource while the insured is still alive.
thesprucepets.com
9 Best Kicker Toys for Cats for 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Kicker toys are among the best toys for cats because they engage your cat’s natural predatory instincts to grab, hold and kick their prey.
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
Las Vegas dog owners claim online pet sitting app responsible for losing dogs
At least 2 families who used the Rover app to hire a dog sitter explain how their dogs got out while in the care of the Rover sitter and their dogs have yet to be located.
notabully.org
How Much to Pay a Friend for Dog Sitting?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. As dog lovers, we often attract friends that also love our furry kids. Sometimes this pays off too, as friends often step up to help each other watch their pets during vacations, family trips, or emergencies.
CVAS: Meet Norland and Lily, pets of the week
Meet Norland and Lily, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Norland and Lily would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
theodysseyonline.com
Owning a Blind Pet
There are many reasons why a pet may not be able to see. They may have been born without sight, or they may suffer from cataracts or glaucoma. Maybe they needed a special surgery called enucleation, or removal of one or both eyes, to relieve pain from an injury or infection.
psychologytoday.com
The Ethics of Crating Dogs
Confining pet dogs to cages has become normalized. Being locked in a confined space for extended periods of time inflicts psychological damage on dogs. A crate can also be a very useful tool when provided as a safe space to which a dog can go for quiet time—with the door always open.
