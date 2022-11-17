ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX will sell or restructure global empire, CEO says

FTX's new CEO said on Saturday that the bankrupt crypto exchange is looking to sell or restructure its global empire. "Based on our review over the past week, we are pleased to learn that many regulated or licensed subsidiaries of FTX, within and outside of the United States, have solvent balance sheets, responsible management and valuable franchises," FTX chief John Ray, said in a statement.
Breaking News from CNBC’s David Faber: Disney Board reached out to Bob Iger on Friday, did not seriously consider other candidates – Sources

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following is the unofficial transcript of breaking news from CNBC's David Faber on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Monday, November 21st. Following is a link to the video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/11/21/disney-board-reached-out-to-iger-on-friday-did-not-seriously-consider-other-candidates-sources.html. All references must be sourced to CNBC. JOE KERNEN: Major management shakeup at...
What happens to inflation in 2023?

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to Earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
How a horse breeder launched the world's largest vaccine manufacturer

From its humble beginnings as a horse breeding farm in India to becoming the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India has undergone rapid growth throughout the decades to reach its exceptional status. Yet success has not always come easy. The company faced various challenges from getting permits and...
Why protections for crypto investors are linked to orange groves

The average investor might think cryptocurrency is similar to a stock or bond, which are overseen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But crypto largely seems to fall in a gray area of the law. It's unclear which federal regulators have primary oversight over the market for consumers, legal experts said.
Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors weigh risks

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday as investors weigh risks. On Monday, Chinese banks were reportedly encouraged to increase credit to support the economy, especially industries that have been hit harder by Covid. Separately, Chinese local media cited the nation's securities regulator as saying the country needs to improve balance sheets of "good quality" property developers, according to Reuters.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Disney, Carvana, Diamondback Energy and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. China stocks — Growing Covid concerns in China weighed on the Asian market. The. both fell 0.4%. Three people died over the weekend after contracting Covid, the first deaths from the virus that mainland China has recorded since May, when Shanghai was still locked down.
Democratic senators urge regulators to monitor SoFi trading activity, expressing concern during crypto meltdown

Four Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee urged federal regulators to look into SoFi's cryptocurrency trading activity in a letter on Monday. They homed in on SoFi's February 2022 acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, which converted SoFi into a bank holding company and, according to lawmakers, subjected it to "consolidated supervision by the Federal Reserve."
Grayscale refuses to share proof of reserves due to 'security concerns' as shares trade at a 45% discount to bitcoin

Grayscale, the asset manager running the world's largest bitcoin fund, said in a statement Friday that it won't be sharing its proof of reserves with customers. "Due to security concerns, we do not make such on-chain wallet information and confirmation data publicly available through a cryptographic Proof-of-Reserve, or other advanced cryptographic accounting procedure," Grayscale wrote in a statement.
Monday, Nov. 21, 2022: Cramer says you'll want to own these stocks by next year

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how deflation is affecting the market, and the Federal Reserve's reaction. Jim breaks down his bullish outlook on Disney now that former CEO Bob Iger is back running the company. Jim also shares a few names Investing Club members will want to own come 2023, and urges them not to get involved with crypto in wake of the FTX controversy.

