ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift public ticket sales due to demand, ‘insufficient’ supply

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erin McCullough
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqkCt_0jEoZrye00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Bad news for Swifties everywhere: Ticketmaster has pulled the plug on its planned sales of general public tickets for the Eras Tour.

On Thursday, one day before the sale of the tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was supposed to take place, Ticketmaster announced it would be canceling the sale due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Ticketmaster did not indicate whether there were plans to resume sales of Eras Tour tickets in the future.

Taylor Swift fans crash Ticketmaster

Tickets for the first Taylor Swift tour in four years were difficult to come by, even for those who received exclusive codes for special presale events earlier this week. Mass reports of technical errors had fans of the pop star taking to social media and news outlets to express their frustration with Ticketmaster, who was the exclusive ticket sales vendor.

The outcry even sparked an investigation by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, who announced Wednesday that his office would be looking into the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger and Ticketmaster’s handling of the Tuesday presale event to see if any antitrust or consumer protection violations took place.

Ticketmaster issued an explanation on its website, saying the verified fan registration broke records for the site everywhere. Over 3.5 million people pre-registered for the Taylor’s Verified Fan sale, which was the largest registration in Ticketmaster’s history. Of these, 1.5 million were issued a presale code, while the other 2 million were put on a waiting list.

“Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume,” the ticket sales site said.

Ticketmaster said usually around 40% of invited fans for a presale actually come to the site for the tickets, but Taylor Swift fans and a “staggering number of bot attacks” overloaded the system, up to four times its peak.

“This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform,” Ticketmaster said. Overall, Ticketmaster estimated 15% of interactions across the site experienced any issues, including the passcode validation errors that “caused fans to lose tickets they had carted,” which they said was “15% too many.”

Ticketmaster sold more than 2 million tickets on Tuesday, which they said was “the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” all of which went to Verified Fan code holders.

The ticketing platform says the Verified Fan presale event also worked as it was designed regarding resale tickets, with 90% fewer tickets already on resell markets than a typical sale. Ticketmaster itself is not currently reselling any tickets, it added.

Tickets to many of the tour’s shows can be found on ticket resale sites for thousand-dollar markups compared to prices listed on Ticketmaster.

Swift’s Eras Tour, announced shortly after the release of her “Midnights” album, is scheduled to kick off March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, with 50 dates planned through Aug. 2023. International dates have yet to be announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Biden administration seeks Supreme Court relief after student debt plan blocked

The Biden administration on Friday urged the Supreme Court to clear one of the legal obstacles blocking its student debt relief program, as part of the administration’s broader legal effort to have the policy reinstated. The administration is currently fending off two separate rulings issued over the last two weeks that have effectively halted President Biden’s […]
KANSAS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Adoption Day links nearly a dozen Vigo Co. kids to forever families

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a big day for many in Vigo County as they formally adopted children into their families. An Adoption Day ceremony took place at the Vigo County courthouse featuring several state and local guest speakers. Around a dozen, families adopted children today, including Dawn Arnold and her husband. They […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Evansville Pedestrian hit and killed on US 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Columbus man dies after being hit by a train

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man died Sunday evening after being hit by a train near Bethel Village. Dylan Richard Lonaker, a 29-year-old man from Columbus, was killed while walking northbound along the train tracks when a northbound train hit him. Railroad personnel reported the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress.  Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, has […]
WTWO/WAWV

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said […]
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy