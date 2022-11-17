ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Griner has begun serving sentence in Russian penal colony

By ERIC TUCKER
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y47KO_0jEoZ7tp00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian penal colony, her lawyers and agent said Thursday.

Griner was transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow, after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal of her sentence.

Her lawyers said they visited her earlier this week.

“Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment,” her lawyers said in a statement.

The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold was detained in February when customs agents said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

She was convicted in August and sentenced to nine years in prison.

The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow. Whelan was also sent to a penal colony in Mordovia after being convicted of espionage-related charges in 2020 and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

President Joe Biden told reporters last week that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.

“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange,” Biden said.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices

As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them. McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost his reelection bid to Steve Duenkel, a Republican who has echoed...
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

US: 2 Estonians arrested in $575M cryptocurrency fraud

SEATTLE — (AP) — Police in Estonia have arrested two men accused in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud, U.S. authorities said Monday. An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Seattle charged Estonian citizens Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin, both age 37, with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Four other people living in Estonia, Belarus and Switzerland were also charged, but their identities were not released.
SEATTLE, WA
Action News Jax

Dominican Republic rejects criticism of Haitian deportations

HAVANA — (AP) — The Dominican Republic said it “profusely rejects” criticism of its crackdown on Haitian migrants from a growing number of countries and human rights agencies. Dominican authorities have ramped up border enforcement and deportations of Haitians, saying such actions are crucial to national...
Action News Jax

Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case

NEW YORK — (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump's company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.
Action News Jax

Malta proposes bill to ease EU's strictest anti-abortion law

VALLETTA, Malta — (AP) — Malta’s government introduced proposed legislation Monday to ease the European Union’s strictest anti-abortion law and allow the procedure in cases where the mother’s life or health is at risk. The move comes after a headline-grabbing case involving an American tourist...
Action News Jax

US VP Harris flying to Philippine island near disputed sea

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to a western Philippines island province at the edge of the South China Sea on Tuesday to amplify America’s support to its treaty ally and underline U.S. interest in freedom of navigation in the disputed waters, where it has repeatedly chastised China for belligerent actions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Elon Musk's Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk's Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform's COVID misinformation policies. The Georgia Republican's reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned in the aftermath...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Activists: Iranian forces unleash heavy fire on protesters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian security forces used heavy gunfire against protesters in a Kurdish town in the country's west on Monday, killing at least five during an anti-government protest that erupted at the funeral of two people killed the day before, activists said. Videos...
Action News Jax

US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives Vice President Kamala Harris launched Monday during her visit to America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
120K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy