Ian Rapoport talks Kenny Golladay, OBJ, Jets-Pats and more with Tiki & Tierney

By Tiki Tierney
 4 days ago

Where does Kenny Golladay stand in the Giants' landscape? Is OBJ on the way back? And just how must-win is Sunday's games for the Jets, even if just to get the Patriots monkey off their backs? NFL insider Ian Rapoport talks all that and more as he checks in for his weekly chat with Tiki & Tierney - take a listen below!

