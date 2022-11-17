ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

A lesson from the SEC Network: Watch your mouth around your coworkers

Work is work, even when part of the job description is to appear to be best friends on television. The goal of a sports studio is for the jocks to be jocular. However, not everybody can be Ernie, Charles, Shaq, and Kenny, and even they get upset from time to time. It’s best for everyone else to keep the jokes light, and perfect the fake T.V. chuckle.
World sporting events are becoming a different kind of guilty pleasure

While this World Cup is unlike any other due to the start time and Middle East location, there is a recent world competition that comes to mind. Think about it. Climate unfit to host the event, haphazard accommodations, stories of government overreach, and sportswashing. That sounds like the Beijing Winter Olympics.

