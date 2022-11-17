Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
geauganews.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program
The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water is also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
Schools find solution to cell phone distraction in classes
Some schools in Ohio are finding a solution to cell phone distraction in classes. Students at T-Squared Honors Academy must put their phone in a special pouch all day.
‘Tragic’: HS senior dies, Streetsboro schools say
A high school senior at Streetsboro High School has died, the school district confirmed Sunday.
I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
cityofwarrensville.com
Property Tax Assistance Program
CHN’s Property Tax Assistance Program is designed to prevent displacement and foreclosure of homeowners when that default is due to an inability to pay property taxes due to a pandemic-related hardship. Cuyahoga County homeowners who quality for the program can access a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to pay for delinquent and current property taxes. Program funding is limited. These funds are made available through June 30, 2023. Visit https://www.tfaforms.com/4922955 to fill out an application.
iheart.com
Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State
CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
Medical Miracle: Nurse’s health scare has new awareness for patients
A health scare has given a local nurse new awareness of what her patients are going through.
Count out Ohio Democrats at your peril: Elizabeth Walters
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On election night, Ohio was the dam that stopped the red wave from crashing into Congress. From Greg Landsman and Emilia Sykes, who fought hard to show voters that we’re on their side and helped us pick up two congressional seats;
Here are the resources available for families living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As part of our salute to Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, 3News has been bringing you stories of the fight against the dreaded disease. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
air1.com
Giant Intel Chip Factory In Ohio Will Employ 3,000 People, Where Will They Live?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs...
How Bratenahl Profits From Ticketing Black Drivers
Mayor: If Black drivers don’t want tickets, don’t break the law
cleveland19.com
Children staying fewer nights at Cuyahoga County office building, but officials still face huge placement gap
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teen failed by a broken child welfare system, is now preparing to be shipped out of state. It’s an update to a tragic story we told you this summer. The boy is just one of many troubled teens 19 Investigates discovered have spent part of the year living at a Cuyahoga County office building.
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes
Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
WKYC
A solution for failing teeth!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
worktruckonline.com
Penske Opens First LEED-Certified Facility in Ohio
Penske Truck Leasing announced it has recently opened a facility in Akron, Ohio. The new facility is Penske’s first-ever, full-service rental and leasing facility that is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified, according to the company's news release. “Our sustainability efforts are an integral part of our day-to-day...
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Cuyahoga Council to consider applying Executive-Elect Ronayne’s promised ARPA dollars to fund new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Four members of Cuyahoga County Council are seeking to take stimulus dollars they’d once set aside for the next county executive and lock them into funding for a new county jail and courthouse. Their new ordinance proposes transferring the county’s remaining $53.6 million in uncommitted...
Adoption Awareness Month: Inside 'adoption day' for one Cuyahoga County family
CLEVELAND — Life is full of doors; the question is which ones to open, and behind this one is a family that's been waiting 1,243 days for something very special: Gabriel's adoption. "It's the end of a long journey and permanency for Gabriel," mother Megan said in Cuyahoga County...
KeyBank CFO Donald Kimble will retire, company names successor
CLEVELAND, Ohio — KeyBank’s Chief Financial Officer Donald Kimble will retire, KeyBank announced on Thursday. Kimble, who is also the company’s chief administrative officer, will retire on May 1. Clark Khayat, the company’s chief strategy officer, will move into the chief financial officer role.
Comments / 0