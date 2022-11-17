ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

geauganews.com

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program

The Ohio Department of Development and Geauga County Job and Family Services will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohio residents assistance paying water and wastewater bills that are threatened with disconnection or in a Past Due status. Other types of assistance with residential water is also available. The program is available until September 30, 2023.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
AKRON, OH
cityofwarrensville.com

Property Tax Assistance Program

CHN’s Property Tax Assistance Program is designed to prevent displacement and foreclosure of homeowners when that default is due to an inability to pay property taxes due to a pandemic-related hardship. Cuyahoga County homeowners who quality for the program can access a one-time grant of up to $10,000 to pay for delinquent and current property taxes. Program funding is limited. These funds are made available through June 30, 2023. Visit https://www.tfaforms.com/4922955 to fill out an application.
iheart.com

Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State

CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
air1.com

Giant Intel Chip Factory In Ohio Will Employ 3,000 People, Where Will They Live?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs...
OHIO STATE
Brown on Cleveland

Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes

Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

A solution for failing teeth!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
CLEVELAND, OH
worktruckonline.com

Penske Opens First LEED-Certified Facility in Ohio

Penske Truck Leasing announced it has recently opened a facility in Akron, Ohio. The new facility is Penske’s first-ever, full-service rental and leasing facility that is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified, according to the company's news release. “Our sustainability efforts are an integral part of our day-to-day...
AKRON, OH

