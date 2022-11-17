Read full article on original website
BOLO: police looking for a man involved in a fraudulent use at a Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a suspect that they believe was involved in fraudulent use at a Walmart in Jacksonville. Police are asking the public to help identify this suspect. If you or anyone you know have any information on this theft, contact...
Conway police investigating homicide of 25-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 3:15 p.m.:. Police in Conway are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman as a homicide. Authorities said this was still an active investigation and they were working towards identifying potential suspects. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the...
One of four suspects arrested for Oct. 21 North Little Rock murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have arrested a suspect in a shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161 on the night of Oct. 21. One of...
3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding 2019 cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County sheriff's Office announced Saturday that they are looking for information in reference to a 2019 cold case. According to a social media post, on Nov. 20, 2019, deputies responded to a deceased person found at 9820 Arch Street Pike in Little Rock.
North Little Rock police investigating shooting at apartment complex
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police were investigating a shooting at a public housing complex Monday afternoon. According to the police, a shooting occurred at the Hemlock Courts Housing Project at 400 N. Palm St. near downtown. Police is asking for the public to avoid the area.
'Smoke meat, not meth,' warns one Arkansas sheriff's office ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As family and friends prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving next week, one central Arkansas sheriff's office is sharing an important message. In a post on Facebook, the Saline County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a homemade sign on Friday that read: "Smoke meat, not meth."
Three people killed in Saturday crash in Lawrence County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were killed in a Saturday evening car crash in Lawrence County. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going...
5 patients being treated after fire breaks out in downtown Little Rock apartment building
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Five patients were treated after a small fire broke out in a downtown Little Rock apartment tower Saturday night. According to Fire Captain Jacob Lear-Sadowsky, authorities were called to Cumberland Towers at 311 E. Eighth St. around 5:30 p.m. after heavy smoke was reported to be coming from the third floor laundry room.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
Central Arkansas ambulance service offer tips to help avoid food poisoning on Thanksgiving
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last thing that any family chef wants to happen is to have a family member experience any food poisoning symptoms or someone who has a food preparation injury. Pafford Medical Services said that unfortunately during the holidays, with large family gatherings their paramedic crews...
Crafts for a cause and free holiday activities at the Clinton Presidential Center
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Clinton Presidential Center announces on Monday there will be free holiday activities and crafts for a cause. This event allows for free entertainment and crafts for visitors of all ages and a chance to support those in need. On Saturday, Dec. 10, and Saturday,...
American Red Cross advises public to keep an 'eye on what you fry' this holiday season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Red Cross announced Friday that Thanksgiving is one of the top days for home cooking fires in the United States. The American Red Cross in Arkansas and Missouri is encouraging the family chefs to follow simple steps to make sure the holiday stays safe.
New $5 million project to help tackle chronic homelessness underway in Pulaski Co.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County is working on a project called Pulaski County Community Village that aims to target chronic homelessness. Pulaski Co. Judge Barry Hyde said the project will be modeled after the Community First! Village in Travis Co., Texas. Hyde said the $5 million project, located...
Pine Bluff Plaza Hotel will become Marriott Courtyard, boost downtown area
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Pine Bluff Convention Center will once again get a hotel adjacent to the building. It was formerly known as the Plaza Hotel and nearly empty for 10 years, but will now be occupied by the Marriott Courtyard. Joseph McCorvey is the executive director for...
Seasonal closure of the Blanchard Springs Caverns begins next week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Ozark-St. Francis National Forests' officials announced Monday they are implementing a seasonal closure plan for the Blanchard Springs Cavern. The last day offering tours of the cavern for the 2022 recreation season will be Nov. 27. Officials said there is still some time to...
Little Rock Catholic pulls away with a win over Little Rock Christian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock Catholic got a win against Little Rock Christian on Friday. The final score was (26-23).
Arkansas wins at Little Rock 93-49 to improve to 3-0 against in-state teams
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas (5-0) shot 63 percent from the field at Little Rock on Sunday afternoon to handle the Trojans (1-2), 93-49. The Razorbacks went 30-for-48 from the field, 10-for-19 from beyond the arc, to put up a season-high 93 points. Four Razorbacks reached double digits...
Webb runs, passes Jacksonville State past Central Arkansas
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for 163 yards and ran for 132, leading Jacksonville State to a 40-17 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday. Webb threw a 25-yard TD pass to Anwar Lewis in the second quarter and ran for a 2-yard score late in the game. Jacksonville State recorded a safety on a blocked punt.
Arkansas Tech recognized as 2022 All In Most Engaged Campus for college student voting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Tech University qualified along with 394 other colleges and universities as a 2022 All In Most Engaged Campus for college student voting. Arkansas Tech earned the recognition by participating in the All in Campus challenge and enacting a civic engagement plan. "Our staff and...
