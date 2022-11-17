ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Conway police investigating homicide of 25-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 3:15 p.m.:. Police in Conway are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman as a homicide. Authorities said this was still an active investigation and they were working towards identifying potential suspects. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

3 injured after Saturday night shooting in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were injured after a shooting in a residential area south of Asher Avenue on Saturday night, Little Rock police said. According to police, the shootings happened at 1909 S. Rice St. Police said two of the victims showed up at CHI St. Vincent...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Three people killed in Saturday crash in Lawrence County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three people were killed in a Saturday evening car crash in Lawrence County. According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 67 near Lawrence Road 410. Teresa Hart and Ronnie Hart of Walnut Ridge were going...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Seasonal closure of the Blanchard Springs Caverns begins next week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Ozark-St. Francis National Forests' officials announced Monday they are implementing a seasonal closure plan for the Blanchard Springs Cavern. The last day offering tours of the cavern for the 2022 recreation season will be Nov. 27. Officials said there is still some time to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Webb runs, passes Jacksonville State past Central Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for 163 yards and ran for 132, leading Jacksonville State to a 40-17 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday. Webb threw a 25-yard TD pass to Anwar Lewis in the second quarter and ran for a 2-yard score late in the game. Jacksonville State recorded a safety on a blocked punt.
JACKSONVILLE, AL

