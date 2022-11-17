ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan, Illinois have tunnel issue at halftime

Michigan and Illinois football had an issue in the tunnel during halftime of their game Saturday, according to ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Michigan previously had an incident when hosting Michigan State earlier this season, which caused numerous suspensions of Spartan players after altercations broke out in the postgame exit from the field. Penn State head coach James Franklin also discussed issues with the Nittany Lions visiting Michigan and utilizing the single tunnel.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

St. Teresa Bulldogs Headed to 2A State Final

November 20, 2022 – The St. Teresa Bulldogs punched their ticket to the IHSA Class 2A State Final after a 39-15 victory over the second-ranked Johnston City Indians. The dogs will now face the Downs Tri-Valley Vikings in the Final at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, November 25, at 1:00 p.m. The Vikings are coming off a game in the semifinals where they beat Maroa-Forsyth. They now come into the Final as the sixth seed.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois men’s hoops upset UCLA in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois comes back from behind in the second half to beat the #8 ranked UCLA 79-70. Illinois trailed at halftime 37-28. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. led for the Illini with a double double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Dain Dainja led the Illini offensively under the basket. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: ISU farm manager hailed as hero for saving cattle from barn fire

UPDATE 8:20 P.M. - The Illinois State University Farm released a statement on its Facebook page Friday evening praising Farm Manager Jason Lindbom for “heroically” rescuing cattle from the beef barn that caught fire overnight. “He responded to the call in the middle of the night and heroically...
LEXINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
LISLE, IL
nowdecatur.com

2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced

November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
DANVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
thetuscolajournal.com

Hettinger discusses career with Mary Kay

When Mary Kay Ash started her company in 1963, she was looking for a business that would allow her the flexibility to remain active in her church, her family and her community. Fifty-nine years later, her company, Mary Kay Cosmetics, has achieved all that and more, not only for her,...
VILLA GROVE, IL
25newsnow.com

New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit

BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-74 crash

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
LE ROY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy