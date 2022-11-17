Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
Virginia Basketball vs. Illinois Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the Main Event Championship Game between the Cavaliers and the Fighting Illini
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh criticized for puzzling late-game decision vs. Illinois
Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Although Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had...
Michigan, Illinois have tunnel issue at halftime
Michigan and Illinois football had an issue in the tunnel during halftime of their game Saturday, according to ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Michigan previously had an incident when hosting Michigan State earlier this season, which caused numerous suspensions of Spartan players after altercations broke out in the postgame exit from the field. Penn State head coach James Franklin also discussed issues with the Nittany Lions visiting Michigan and utilizing the single tunnel.
nowdecatur.com
St. Teresa Bulldogs Headed to 2A State Final
November 20, 2022 – The St. Teresa Bulldogs punched their ticket to the IHSA Class 2A State Final after a 39-15 victory over the second-ranked Johnston City Indians. The dogs will now face the Downs Tri-Valley Vikings in the Final at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, November 25, at 1:00 p.m. The Vikings are coming off a game in the semifinals where they beat Maroa-Forsyth. They now come into the Final as the sixth seed.
Illinois men’s hoops upset UCLA in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois comes back from behind in the second half to beat the #8 ranked UCLA 79-70. Illinois trailed at halftime 37-28. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. led for the Illini with a double double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Dain Dainja led the Illini offensively under the basket. […]
Photos: Lincoln-Way East beats Glenbard West in Illinois Class 8A semifinal
The top-seeded Lincoln-Way East football team is headed to the Illinois Class 8A championship game. The Griffins defeated No. 5 seed Glenbard West 31-7 in the Class 8A semifinals on Saturday afternoon to clinch their spot in next week's championship game in Champaign. The No. 4 team in ...
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: ISU farm manager hailed as hero for saving cattle from barn fire
UPDATE 8:20 P.M. - The Illinois State University Farm released a statement on its Facebook page Friday evening praising Farm Manager Jason Lindbom for “heroically” rescuing cattle from the beef barn that caught fire overnight. “He responded to the call in the middle of the night and heroically...
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
nowdecatur.com
Dennis Lab School students assemble boxes of food for local veterans for Thanksgiving
November 21, 2022- Seventh grade students at Dennis Lab School took time out of the school day to put together boxes of food for local veterans for Thanksgiving. Over the last month, the students have raised more than $500, and they have collected nearly 200 pounds of food. Jenna Holman,...
nowdecatur.com
2022 Macon County Tentative Multiplier Announced
November 20, 2022 – Macon County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 1.0165, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as...
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
25newsnow.com
1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
thetuscolajournal.com
Hettinger discusses career with Mary Kay
When Mary Kay Ash started her company in 1963, she was looking for a business that would allow her the flexibility to remain active in her church, her family and her community. Fifty-nine years later, her company, Mary Kay Cosmetics, has achieved all that and more, not only for her,...
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
State Police: One dead in I-74 crash
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 74 near Le Roy Friday evening. The crash happened at milepost 154 just after 4:30 p.m. Officials said the crash involved three-vehicles with one person being killed and no one else being hurt. Westbound I-74 […]
videtteonline.com
Local radio station Cities 92.9 accused of conservative bias, misinformation in Washington Post article
In an era where misinformation can spread faster than ever over the Internet, many journalists are going to great lengths to avoid having their work labeled as “fake news.”. Others are leaning into journalistic bias. Some would consider that bias inevitable. On Oct. 26, the Washington Post released an...
Comments / 0