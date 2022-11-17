November 20, 2022 – The St. Teresa Bulldogs punched their ticket to the IHSA Class 2A State Final after a 39-15 victory over the second-ranked Johnston City Indians. The dogs will now face the Downs Tri-Valley Vikings in the Final at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday, November 25, at 1:00 p.m. The Vikings are coming off a game in the semifinals where they beat Maroa-Forsyth. They now come into the Final as the sixth seed.

