Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three new fire stations to be built in CheyenneOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell RangeOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
3 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hebert; P. Anderson; Schuessler; Foster; Carter; E. Anderson
Nelson “Ed” Hebert: September 1, 1943 – November 16, 2022. Nelson “Ed” Hebert, 79, of Cheyenne passed away Nov. 16, 2022, in Cheyenne. He was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Springfield, Illinois. Ed was a sheet metal worker for over 40 years. He was an...
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to honor veterans and active military with ceremonial wreath laying
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to join in a ceremony of the laying of a Wyoming state remembrance wreath at the Wyoming State Capitol. This ceremony will be taking place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and is part of the “Wreaths Across America” program, which places wreaths on the graves of members of the military who have passed to remember those who have served past and present during the holidays.
capcity.news
Youth Alternatives awarded $45K grant for suicide prevention
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Office of Youth Alternatives has been awarded a $45,301 grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The focus of the grant is to provide suicide prevention, intervention and postvention for struggling youth in the community. With increasing needs in the community, this grant will enhance the services currently being provided by Youth Alternatives.
capcity.news
PHOTOS: Laramie County Library honoring victims of domestic violence in exhibition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Library has set up an exhibition to bring awareness to the victims of domestic violence throughout the state of Wyoming. The exhibition is in partnership with the Zonta Club of Cheyenne, which works diligently to bring the stories of these women and girls to the forefront of the community.
capcity.news
Trey Korber Green named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Trey Korber Green, a seventh grader at McCormick Junior High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Nov. 28. He was nominated by the selection committee because he is a hard worker who remains engaged...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see temperatures in 40s throughout coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can expect to see temperatures get up into the high 40s today and throughout the coming week. According to the National Weather Service, today’s high temperature is 47 degrees, with a low of roughly 18 at night. The city will see moderate northwestward winds of 15–20 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have sunny days after chilly weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a few sunny days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 21, will be sunny with a high of 46. There will be southwest winds at 5–10 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 21 and west-northwest winds around 10 mph.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/18/22–11/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arrangements (11/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44 –...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
Comments / 0