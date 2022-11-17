ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cheyenne to honor veterans and active military with ceremonial wreath laying

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to join in a ceremony of the laying of a Wyoming state remembrance wreath at the Wyoming State Capitol. This ceremony will be taking place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and is part of the “Wreaths Across America” program, which places wreaths on the graves of members of the military who have passed to remember those who have served past and present during the holidays.
Youth Alternatives awarded $45K grant for suicide prevention

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s Office of Youth Alternatives has been awarded a $45,301 grant from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. The focus of the grant is to provide suicide prevention, intervention and postvention for struggling youth in the community. With increasing needs in the community, this grant will enhance the services currently being provided by Youth Alternatives.
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Cheyenne to see temperatures in 40s throughout coming week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can expect to see temperatures get up into the high 40s today and throughout the coming week. According to the National Weather Service, today’s high temperature is 47 degrees, with a low of roughly 18 at night. The city will see moderate northwestward winds of 15–20 mph.
Cheyenne residents to have sunny days after chilly weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a few sunny days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Nov. 21, will be sunny with a high of 46. There will be southwest winds at 5–10 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 21 and west-northwest winds around 10 mph.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/18/22–11/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arrangements (11/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Andy Lee Kirkendall, 44 –...
Weekly arrest report (11/11/22–11/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
