ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Indoor block party to benefit Clearfield bartenders

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1mCW_0jEoXsvn00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An indoor block party is set for this weekend it’s all for a good cause.

The event will benefit two area bartenders who are dealing with serious medical issues. Lisa Sherwood and Ashely Cline both are currently dealing with health issues and the bars decided to collaborate to host a benefit block party.

The block party is going to be hosted by Buster’s and Legend’s Sports Bar and Grill on Saturday, Nov. 19.

City of Johnstown hosting fourth annual Christmas Market

During the block party, there will be a chance auction, Bar Olympics, $1 wings, drink specials and so much more.

The Bar Olympics will be limited to the first 20, 2-person teams. You can sign teams up and Busters and the cast for a team for $20 from 11 – Noon.

The games will start at Noon and the chance auction will start at 5 p.m.

The $1 wing special will only run throughout the party and the bartenders will get 100% of the proceeds.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Both bars are located on Daisy Street. Buster’s is at 512 and Legend’s Sports Bar and Grill is at 410.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

All are welcome to free Thanksgiving dinner in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County community is being invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner. Allegiance Rehabilitation Center at 1427 Frankstown Road in Sidman, will be hosting the dinner on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Our organization would like to invite the people of our community to join us […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Spirit of Christmas Parade coming to downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Annual Spirit of Christmas Parade will be soon returning to downtown Altoona. The parade will take place on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 6 p.m. Those who attend can enjoy marching bands, floats and fireworks. Santa Clause will also be making an appearance at the event. A tree-lighting ceremony will […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Families meet with Santa in a sensory safe environment in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s almost Christmas time in central Pennsylvania and that means it’s time to get your Christmas lists into Santa. On Sunday afternoon the Central PA Autism Community held an event at the Blair County Convention Center for families dealing with autism and differing abilities to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus in […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

HOLIDAY PARADE, FESTIVAL A SUCCESS ON FRIDAY

Last night was the kickoff of the holiday season in Indiana County with the It’s A Wonderful Life Holiday Parade and Festival in Downtown Indiana. (The Christmas Tree in IRMC Park lights up to kick off the holiday season. Photo by Kris Mellinger) The parade was one of the...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

New beauty salon aims to be fun attraction in Somerset

Somerset County, PA (WJAC) — Friday was the official grand opening of "Hair by Hayley," a new beauty salon along North Center Avenue in Somerset. The owner, Hayley Carlin, says her mission "is to provide a positive oasis for clients, with a concentrated effort to promote inner confidence, self-love, and wholistic revitalization."
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County fire department gets over $500k in funding

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Just over a half-million in funding will help a Somerset County volunteer fire company with upgrades regarding its biggest fundraising event. Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset/Bedford) said Monday that the New Centerville Rural Volunteer Fire Company in Rockwood was getting funds for its Farmer’s and Thresherman’s Jubilee fundraiser. The money will […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona soup kitchen to host “Souper” fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society soup kitchen of Altoona is hosting a fundraiser next week. The “Souper” fundraiser is selling $8 tickets. These tickers will get you a quart of wedding soup and a loaf of Italian bread. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

New shelter hopes to combat homelessness in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Homelessness is always a concern, especially in the winter months. Family Services Incorporated in Altoona hopes that the opening of their new shelter will help to put an end to the problem in Blair County. “This time of year it’s important for us to have as many beds available as possible,” Executive […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Black Moshannon State Park hosting Science Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Black Moshannon State Park will be hosting a Science Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – Noon the park will be hosting several events that are geared towards aged 7-12. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will be running the event. While the program is geared […]
GALLITZIN, PA
WTAJ

Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh

- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Brian Morden Foundation get’s first look at new statue

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Officials with the Brian Morden Foundation are getting an up-close look at the gold ribbon statue that will be in Mansion Park. The foundation serves as a support system and awareness campaign for childhood cancer. The statue will honor the organization’s late founder Dawn Morden. The gold ribbon is a […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT’s Regional Traffic Management Center gets ready for winter travel

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Each year winter weather causes hundreds of crashes on Pennsylvania roads. In Clearfield, the Central Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC) is responsible for 26 counties. On Monday, November 21, officials from four Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) districts held a combined event to discuss winter preparations and how the central […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

4 wanted on criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Nov. 18. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people wanted on domestic charges: Thomas Yanosky, 27, of the Somerset area Joshua Platter, 37, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy