Indoor block party to benefit Clearfield bartenders

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – An indoor block party is set for this weekend it’s all for a good cause.

The event will benefit two area bartenders who are dealing with serious medical issues. Lisa Sherwood and Ashely Cline both are currently dealing with health issues and the bars decided to collaborate to host a benefit block party.

The block party is going to be hosted by Buster’s and Legend’s Sports Bar and Grill on Saturday, Nov. 19.

During the block party, there will be a chance auction, Bar Olympics, $1 wings, drink specials and so much more.

The Bar Olympics will be limited to the first 20, 2-person teams. You can sign teams up and Busters and the cast for a team for $20 from 11 – Noon.

The games will start at Noon and the chance auction will start at 5 p.m.

The $1 wing special will only run throughout the party and the bartenders will get 100% of the proceeds.

Both bars are located on Daisy Street. Buster’s is at 512 and Legend’s Sports Bar and Grill is at 410.

